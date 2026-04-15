Signature Scroll: Is Scottie Scheffler about to surge?

There were close calls in the final round. Like his birdie putt on the 17th, which looked like it should drop in every reality except the one Scheffler lived. He missed a 5-foot birdie putt on the second and an 11-footer for birdie on No. 13, too. But he also had his fair share of luck, somehow making birdie on the 15th after a bad punch shot. He also poured in several improbable par saves. The toughest watch was actually Scheffler’s second round, a confusing 2-over 74 in the benign Friday morning conditions. He bogeyed both par 5s on his second nine, hitting it in Rae’s Creek on the 13th and into the pond behind the 15th. It was nothing like the Scheffler we have seen recently, even during his slight dip in play. That’s the round he will regret, the one that separated him and McIlroy by too great a length to recover from.