Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
2 Min Read
Running with Rick: Three names with unique skillset advantages for RBC Heritage
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Jordan Spieth, Top 10 (+270): I am absolutely ready to get hurt again. Banking on Spieth after a stellar ball-striking week in Augusta that didn’t pan out. How are we four years removed from his last TOUR win?
- Brian Campbell, Top 40 finish (+225): This number feels a bit surprising for a guy who just finished T24 at the Masters. Campbell doesn’t have a ton of firepower off the tee, but he has plenty for Harbour Town – where he finished T32 last year. Only has to beat half the field.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Will there be a playoff? Yes (+400): In the ShotLink era, no other event on TOUR has yielded more playoffs. There have been more playoffs than not in the last five years. And we get this at 4-1?
- Brian Harman, Top 20 (with ties) (+210): A natural horse for the course. Showed solid signs at Augusta and has a top-15 finish here in each of his last three tries.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Akshay Bhatia, Top 10 (+375): Not the Masters finish he wanted, but he is still the winner of our last Signature Event heading to a course that doesn’t need extreme length.
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Top 20 (+275): You can’t convince me to quit him until he fails. Comes in with four top 20s in five starts. Let’s see what he's got against the top dogs.
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