The First Look: RBC Heritage

FIELD NOTES: Defending champion Justin Thomas makes his return after capturing the 2025 RBC Heritage in epic fashion. Thomas defeated Andrew Novak on the first hole of a playoff, draining a putt just outside 20 feet, for his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship. Thomas is coming off a T41 at the Masters. ... World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler enters Harbour Town fresh off a solo second at the Masters, where he mounted a weekend charge but fell one shot shy of McIlroy. Scheffler will be looking for his second victory this year after winning The American Express in January. He became the first player since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win the Masters and RBC Heritage in the same year in 2024, where he defeated Sahith Theegala by three strokes. ... After playing in the final group of the Masters and also finishing T3, Cameron Young will be making his fifth start at Harbour Town. His best finish was a T3 on debut in 2022. Young enters with four straight top-seven TOUR finishes, including a win THE PLAYERS Championship. ... Another player heading to Hilton Head with serious momentum is the 2023 champion here Matt Fitzpatrick, who finished runner-up to Young at THE PLAYERS, then won the Valspar Championship two weeks ago. Harbour Town is a childhood familiar venue for Fitzpatrick, who defeated Jordan Spieth, another past champion, in a playoff. ... Speaking of Spieth, the 2022 RBC Heritage marks the most recent of his 13 wins on TOUR here. He's finished within the top 20 in six out of nine of his starts here, and heads into this event with five top-25 finishes in nine starts this season. ... Collin Morikawa is back in action for the second week in a row after sitting most of the past month out due to a back injury. Morikawa finished T7 at Augusta National and has two top-10 finishes in his past five starts at Harbour Town. ... Ten-time TOUR winner Xander Schauffele will be teeing it up in Hilton Head for the seventh time. His best finish was fourth in 2023, and he enters with momentum from six straight top-25 finishes, including four top 10s.