The First Look: RBC Heritage
5 Min Read
Justin Thomas drains birdie putt to win RBC Heritage
Written by Stephanie Royer
With Rory McIlroy winning back-to-back Masters Tournaments to join an elite group of repeaters to kick off the season's first major championship, it's time to head to the serene beauty of the Lowcountry.
The RBC Heritage hosts the season's fourth Signature Event, contested once again at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The event will not have a cut.
Here’s everything else you need to know this week.
FIELD NOTES: Defending champion Justin Thomas makes his return after capturing the 2025 RBC Heritage in epic fashion. Thomas defeated Andrew Novak on the first hole of a playoff, draining a putt just outside 20 feet, for his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship. Thomas is coming off a T41 at the Masters. ... World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler enters Harbour Town fresh off a solo second at the Masters, where he mounted a weekend charge but fell one shot shy of McIlroy. Scheffler will be looking for his second victory this year after winning The American Express in January. He became the first player since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win the Masters and RBC Heritage in the same year in 2024, where he defeated Sahith Theegala by three strokes. ... After playing in the final group of the Masters and also finishing T3, Cameron Young will be making his fifth start at Harbour Town. His best finish was a T3 on debut in 2022. Young enters with four straight top-seven TOUR finishes, including a win THE PLAYERS Championship. ... Another player heading to Hilton Head with serious momentum is the 2023 champion here Matt Fitzpatrick, who finished runner-up to Young at THE PLAYERS, then won the Valspar Championship two weeks ago. Harbour Town is a childhood familiar venue for Fitzpatrick, who defeated Jordan Spieth, another past champion, in a playoff. ... Speaking of Spieth, the 2022 RBC Heritage marks the most recent of his 13 wins on TOUR here. He's finished within the top 20 in six out of nine of his starts here, and heads into this event with five top-25 finishes in nine starts this season. ... Collin Morikawa is back in action for the second week in a row after sitting most of the past month out due to a back injury. Morikawa finished T7 at Augusta National and has two top-10 finishes in his past five starts at Harbour Town. ... Ten-time TOUR winner Xander Schauffele will be teeing it up in Hilton Head for the seventh time. His best finish was fourth in 2023, and he enters with momentum from six straight top-25 finishes, including four top 10s.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|FedExCup
|World Ranking
|1. Cameron Young
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|2. Scottie Scheffler
|3. Cameron Young
|3. Jacob Bridgeman
|5. Tommy Fleetwood
|4. Collin Morikawa
|6. Russell Henley
|5. Matt Fitzpatrick
|7. Matt Fitzpatrick
|6. Chris Gotterup
|8. Collin Morikawa
|8. Akshay Bhatia
|9. Xander Schauffele
|9. Min Woo Lee
|10. J.J. Spaun
|10. Xander Schauffele
|11. Chris Gotterup
|11. Jake Knapp
|12. Robert MacIntyre
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Coming off the heels of his third straight top-12 result at the Masters, Max Homa heads to Harbour Town. He's finished no better than T41 in four starts here and has had mixed results this season with six of nine cuts made and only one other top-25 finish than the Masters. ... Tony Finau is making a return to action after missing his first major championship since 2018. He started the season shaky with three missed cuts in four events, but has since gone 6-for-6 with two top 20s. He's still searching for his first top 10 this year.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: England's Matt Wallace punched his ticket to the RBC Heritage via the Aon Swing 5 thanks to a T5 finish at the Valero Texas Open. He joins David Lipsky, Chandler Blanchet, England's Jordan Smith and rookie Johnny Keefer. ... Jake Knapp clinched the No. 1 spot in the Aon Next 10, which was finalized after the Masters. He's had a white-hot start to the season with seven finishes inside the top 11 – most recently an 11th at Augusta – among eight starts. ... Nico Echavarria is solidly at No. 2 following his win at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. ... Gary Wooland jumped up in the standings after his emotional win at the Texas Children's Houston Open. ... Theegala and Spieth are players with track records of success at Harbour Town who earned their spots in the field via the Aon Next 10. ... an international contingent of the standings in Ryo Hisatsune, Nicolai Højgaard and Adam Scott are joined by TOUR newcomer Sudarshan Yellamaraju, the 24-year-old Canadian who finished T5 at THE PLAYERS. University of Florida alum and Puerto Rico Open champion Ricky Castillo rounds out the last spot in the standings and will be making his debut at Harbour Town.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 700 FedExCup points.
COURSE: Harbour Town Golf Links, par 71, 7,213 yards. The iconic Pete Dye/Jack Nicklaus design – lengthened slightly in 2024 – has hosted the RBC Heritage since the 1960s. It continues to challenge the best golfers in the world with its tight fairways, strategically-placed bunkers and small, contoured putting surfaces.
A few weeks after the conclusion of the 2025 RBC Heritage, Harbour Town underwent an extensive restoration project overseen by Davis Love III and his design company. That project rebuilt all the greens and bunkers, tees were laser-levelled and bulkheads replaced. The restoration intended to refurbish the course to secure championship-level conditions for both TOUR players and resort guests while preserving the classic shot values and design. The restoration stayed true to Dye’s famous design while making improvements to agronomy and maintenance.
72-HOLE RECORD: 262, Webb Simpson (2020)
18-HOLE RECORD: 61, David Frost (Round 2, 1994), Troy Merritt (Round 2, 2015).
LAST TIME: Justin Thomas took down Andrew Novakon the first hole of a playoff to earn his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Thomas earned the win with a lengthy birdie putt thanks to the help of fill-in caddie Joe Griener, now on the bag for Akshay Bhatia full-time. His final-round 68 propelled him to the playoff, and the win confirmed his game had returned to championship-level after missing the FedExCup Playoffs entirely in 2023. Thomas would go on to play in the 2025 Ryder Cup but underwent a microdiscectomy in December of 2025.
How to watch (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Thursday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.