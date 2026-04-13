Power Rankings: RBC Heritage

New tees on the par-4 first, sixth and 18th holes have stretched Harbour Town by 30 yards to its new official measurement of 7,243 yards on the scorecard. Par is unchanged at 71 with two of its three par 5s on the outward nine. Overseeded Bermudagrass rough remains a familiar 1¼ inches tall, but distance off the tee ranks among the lowest on average annually compared to other courses measured due to what Dye forever has demanded on approach. New bunkers and trees in spots further reward strategic course management and execution of the game plan. It’s a shot-maker’s track from opening tip to closing tap-in. And with its small greens, it’s an opportunity for average and worse putters to hide.