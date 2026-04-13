Power Rankings: RBC Heritage
4 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler closes out 72nd hole to cement 10th win at RBC Heritage
Written by Rob Bolton
For dozens of competitors at the Masters every year, the pilgrimage from Augusta, Georgia, to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, presents universally as an opportunity to exhale and reset with the promise of a golfer’s destination awaiting. This year is no different, but the construct for the RBC Heritage is unlike its first two spins as a Signature Event.
An expanded field of 82 qualifiers has gathered at Harbour Town Golf Links for the fourth Signature Event of the season. Among them, 53 are fresh off their experience in the first major, while 10 are in exclusively via their victories in 2025.
For the reminder as to why, the significance of this upcoming stretch, what’s new and more, continue reading beneath those projected to contend for the tartan jacket in the 58th edition of the tournament, all of which have been contested at Harbour Town.
Not all PGA TOUR winners qualify automatically for the next Masters, but a perk is to play in The Sentry. Because that tournament was canceled this season, the PGA TOUR reallocated those exemptions to the RBC Heritage. Originally intended to host 72 golfers, 10 would not have gained entry without the adjustment. And should any of them withdraw before the opening round, he will not be replaced. This is the only tournament of the season affected in this way.
The Masters is a bonus for all PGA TOUR members who qualify, while the RBC Heritage launches a stretch of three Signature Events across four weeks, none of which will have a cut. So, beginning this week and extending through the Cadillac Championship (April 30-May 3) and Truist Championship (May 7-10), this is the time to capitalize on the fruits of last year’s labor no matter how it went at the Masters for those who competed and no matter how the first three months of the season have transpired.
You’d think that anytime touring professionals might have a say in what can happen to a Pete Dye design when it’s due for some touch-up work, the instinct would be to get revenge on the legendary architect who’s resided rent-free in their heads for decades. Then again, all golfers tend to indulge willingly in some form of masochism as they pursue perfection no matter their skill level, so Dye merely has fed the beast, but Harbour Town Golf Links is a downright treat for PGA TOUR members who qualify. And now it’s fresh off a renovation that would make Dye smile, sinisterly or otherwise.
In conjunction with the experience and acumen of five-time RBC Heritage champion Davis Love III, Harbour Town underwent a six-month process to replace all grasses, albeit with the same strains that previously blanketed the property. This included the Bermudagrass greens to the size and specifications of Dye’s original work in 1969. While expanded overall, at just 3,700 square feet on average, they still remain some of the smallest targets the TOUR sees all year. And with new hole locations derived from fresh contouring, accuracy on approach is even more of a premium than usual.
New tees on the par-4 first, sixth and 18th holes have stretched Harbour Town by 30 yards to its new official measurement of 7,243 yards on the scorecard. Par is unchanged at 71 with two of its three par 5s on the outward nine. Overseeded Bermudagrass rough remains a familiar 1¼ inches tall, but distance off the tee ranks among the lowest on average annually compared to other courses measured due to what Dye forever has demanded on approach. New bunkers and trees in spots further reward strategic course management and execution of the game plan. It’s a shot-maker’s track from opening tip to closing tap-in. And with its small greens, it’s an opportunity for average and worse putters to hide.
Love III and the team intended to showcase Harbour Town the way it once was with only the sharpest of eyes noticing the nuance, but it’s fair to wonder how scoring will be impacted, especially with the new putting surfaces ready to run to a customary 12½ feet as determined by the Stimpmeter. Last year’s field average of 69.368 smacked the bull’s-eye in cooperating weather conditions.
Speaking of which, the gorgeous weather that set the stage for the Masters will linger for another week in the Lowcountry. Pretty much nothing but sunshine and passing clouds are forecast. If daytime highs eclipse 80 degrees, it shouldn’t be by much. This leaves wind as the primary challenge. Pushes from a southwesterly direction will camp out in the range of 10-15 mph most often, but it could kick up a notch higher at times.
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PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X where you can connect with him.
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