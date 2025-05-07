Inside Wyndham Clark’s eye-catching 'new' custom Titleist irons
3 Min Read
Wyndham Clark | Swing Theory | Driver, iron, wedge
Written by GolfWRX
During each of Wyndham Clark’s three career PGA TOUR victories – the 2023 Truist Championship, the 2023 U.S. Open and the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Titleist’s 620 CB irons have been in his bag.
Despite a long and successful stay with the 620 CB irons, though, Clark switched to the Titleist T100 irons about a year ago due to their lower spin and the longer distances they produced.
Recently, however, ahead of the 2025 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, Clark sought to find a middle ground between the two sets. He wanted to combine the look at address of the 620 CB profiles, with the lofts and lower-spin production of the T100 irons. It should be noted that this desire came after switching from a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball to the lower-spinning Titleist Pro V1 golf ball at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. The ball swap helped complement a swing change for the major champion, resulting in a return to a predominant cut shot, which served him so well during his torrid 2023-24 run. (A cut shot often produces higher spin, so by playing a lower-spinning golf ball, Clark was able to flatten out the ball flight.)
So, in response to Clark’s wishes for the 620CB-T100 iron concoction, Titleist Tour rep JJ Van Wezenbeeck and the Titleist Tour team got to work, reconstructing a set of 620 CB iron heads to have less loft.
To achieve the desired outcome, Titleist began by bending the 620 CBs' strong, but what happened was that the soles were losing Clark’s preferred bounce characteristics with the stronger lofts. In response, rather than bending the irons stronger, Titleist did what Van Wezenbeeck describes as a “loft shift.”
A loft shift is when a club builder effectively changes the number of the iron in the set to achieve the desired loft and playing properties. So, for Clark, his 620CB 6-iron became his 7-iron, his 7-iron became his 8-iron, and so on. Then, to make up for the lost weight in each head – since 6-iron heads typically weigh less than 7-iron heads within a set, and 7-iron heads weigh less than 8-iron heads, Titleist added lead tape to the back cavities to ensure proper weighting.
A look at the custom sole and lead tape on Wyndham Clark's Titleist 620 CB irons. (GolfWRX)
Then, to avoid any confusion in the bag, Titleist ground away the previous numbers that were stamped on the sole, and they stamped on the new numbers.
A look at the custom sole and lead tape on Wyndham Clark's Titleist 620 CB irons. (GolfWRX)
As a result, Clark now has the 620CB head profiles he likes, mixed with the stronger lofts and spin characteristics of the T100 irons, while still getting the bounce he needs.
A look at Wyndham Clark's custom 620 CB Titleist irons. (GolfWRX)
In the past, Titleist has manufactured completely custom “632.DUB” iron heads, but according to Van Wezenbeeck, these new iron adjustments were all done on the Titleist Tour truck, thus allowing for quicker, on-the-spot customization. And, as a final touch, Titleist added pink paintfill on the irons, in support of Clark’s mother’s legacy.
Now, at the Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club, the past champion is playing Titleist T200 long irons (3-5), and he’s continuing to use the “new” Titleist 620 CB irons in his mid-and-short-irons (6-9).