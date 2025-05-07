Inside Wyndham Clark’s eye-catching 'new' custom Titleist irons

Recently, however, ahead of the 2025 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, Clark sought to find a middle ground between the two sets. He wanted to combine the look at address of the 620 CB profiles, with the lofts and lower-spin production of the T100 irons. It should be noted that this desire came after switching from a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball to the lower-spinning Titleist Pro V1 golf ball at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. The ball swap helped complement a swing change for the major champion, resulting in a return to a predominant cut shot, which served him so well during his torrid 2023-24 run. (A cut shot often produces higher spin, so by playing a lower-spinning golf ball, Clark was able to flatten out the ball flight.)