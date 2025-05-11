PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's bag: See clubs Sepp Straka used to win Truist Championship

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX

    Sepp Staka maintained his nerve down the stretch at The Philadelphia Cricket Club to claim his second victory of the season and his first at a Signature Event.

    Despite back-to-back bogeys to start his back nine, Straka carded a final-round 68 to win by two over Shane Lowry and a resurgent Justin Thomas, who was searching for his second win in as many starts.

    Straka made a mid-tournament driver swing-change that helped him on his way to his fourth victory on TOUR. For the first two rounds at The Philadelphia Cricket Club, Straka ranked outside the top 40 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, but after the change, he jumped to inside the top 10 (sixth, Round 3 and ninth, Round 4).

    "Off the tee the first two days, I hit it terrible," Straka said after his win. "I felt like I had the high odds going out with the driver the second round.

    "Made a little bit of, kind of a tweak with my takeaway, just a little sequence thing. From then on, striking it really well with the driver."

    Check out Straka's full bag below.

    Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max (9 degrees)

    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Blue 6 X

    3-wood: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Red 80 TX

    7-wood: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (20 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange 80 TX

    Irons: Srixon ZXi5 (4, 5), Srixon ZXi7 (6-9)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Cleveland RTZ (46, 52, 56, 60)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Odyssey Tuttle Stroke Lab
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Midsize

    Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

