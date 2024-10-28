Wyndham Clark’s Play Big Foundation donates $80K to Colorado Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PHOENIX, Ariz. – PGA TOUR golfer Wyndham Clark, through his Play Big Foundation, announced a generous donation of $80,000 to the Colorado Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation (CBCAF) to support individuals and families affected by breast cancer in his home state of Colorado. This donation reflects Clark’s commitment in honoring his mother, Lise, and helping those experiencing similar battles.
“I am thrilled to partner with the Colorado Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation,” said Clark. “Their commitment to providing resources to local families and individuals affected by cancer is exactly what my foundation is striving to do. I am eager to see how this donation impacts the local Colorado community, and I look forward to hopefully working with them for years to come. “
“It gives me great pleasure and satisfaction when we get a 'thank you' note from one of our grant recipients thanking us for the generous gift that helped them get through a financially tough time and gives them hope," said Scott Somes, founder of CBCAF. "I know we are on the right path and doing God's work!
“This partnership is going to allow us to take CBCAF to a new level. We will be able to provide more money to more people going through breast cancer treatments in Colorado,” continued Somes. “We look forward to getting referrals from the Play Big Foundation and getting them the financial help they need. Additionally, the financial support will allow us to 'Play Big’!”
Clark’s dedication to honoring his mother’s legacy and supporting others through the Play Big Foundation underscores his philosophy of playing for something bigger than himself. Together with CBCAF, Clark’s efforts will help enhance the support and resources available to breast cancer patients in Colorado.