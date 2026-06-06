Draws and Fades: Why J.J. Spaun is worth backing at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

But in true grinder fashion, Spaun rebounded nicely. He’s three under in the third round through 12 while gaining a blistering +3.58 strokes on approach and another +1.23 off the tee. If only he could putt, he could go super low, and I think that’s the upside you have when you bet on Spaun. I don’t think he’ll have another blow-up round as he did in the second round, so there is value on his -135 top-10 price because I do think he will play well and play himself into contention. Which leads me to believe there has to be value on the top five at +275, and the way he’s hitting his irons, I have to take that number. Spaun is the type of golfer who is often undervalued in the market. If Scheffler, or even Xander Schauffele (+3300), were in his position, that +275 price would be +150 at most.