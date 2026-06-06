Third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday resumes after weather delay
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Highlights | Round 2 | the Memorial
DUBLIN, Ohio -- The third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday resumed at 1:00 p.m. ET after inclement weather caused play to be delayed for more than an hour.
Saturday play was originally suspended at 11:16 a.m. ET due to a band of severe thunderstorms that swept through the area. The final pairing of J.T. Poston and Ryan Gerard is now scheduled for 3:20 p.m., a delay of one hour and forty minutes from their original tee time.
The official PGA TOUR forecast called for a cluster of thunderstorms to impact Dublin Saturday morning and again late in the day. The first round of thunderstorms was forecast between 9 a.m. and noon, with additional thunderstorm development expected after 5 p.m., with additional severe weather possible in the evening.
The expected sunset in the area is 8:58 p.m.