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2H AGO

Third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday resumes after weather delay

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Highlights | Round 2 | the Memorial

Highlights | Round 2 | the Memorial

Written by Paul Hodowanic

DUBLIN, Ohio -- The third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday resumed at 1:00 p.m. ET after inclement weather caused play to be delayed for more than an hour.

Saturday play was originally suspended at 11:16 a.m. ET due to a band of severe thunderstorms that swept through the area. The final pairing of J.T. Poston and Ryan Gerard is now scheduled for 3:20 p.m., a delay of one hour and forty minutes from their original tee time.

The official PGA TOUR forecast called for a cluster of thunderstorms to impact Dublin Saturday morning and again late in the day. The first round of thunderstorms was forecast between 9 a.m. and noon, with additional thunderstorm development expected after 5 p.m., with additional severe weather possible in the evening.

The expected sunset in the area is 8:58 p.m.

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R3
In Progress

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-9

-9

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-9

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-8

-8

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-8

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-6

-6

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-6

4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-4

-4

4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-4

5

Eric Cole
USA
E. Cole
Tot
-3

-3

5

USA
E. Cole
Tot
-3

T6

J.J. Spaun
USA
J.J. Spaun
Tot
-2
Thru
2

-2

T6

USA
J.J. Spaun
Tot
-2
Thru
2
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