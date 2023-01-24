Draws and Fades: Farmers Insurance Open

Ryan Palmer (+300 for a Top 40) … If you missed it on Golf Channel in early December, Billy Ray Brown mentioned to him and partner Charley Hoffman after the first round of the QBE Shootout (that they led with a 56) that the duo was slotted last (of 12) in “the” (a/k/a my) Power Rankings for the event. Naturally, for me, it was entertaining and satisfying to see the work garner that kind of attention, but I appreciated their response even more. They stated that, as the oldest team in the format, they should play the best because they have the most experience. As you’ll read over time, I’m a firm believer in self-confidence because it’s controllable. Find a successful professional athlete without it and, well, you won’t. Many will even offer that it can be described as self-conceit. Palmer should have that in abundance at Torrey Pines, too. Since 2018, he has a P2 (2018) and a T2 (2021) among five top 25s. No doubt he’d wonder why I didn’t tag him with a prop for a Top 20 here instead. Perhaps he’ll be asked about it…