Sleeper Picks: Farmers Insurance Open

Luke List (+240 for a Top 20) … The PGA TOUR’s leader in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green has come close to his PGA TOUR breakthrough on a handful of occasions, but his putter has played the role of the villain so often that it’s become redundant to cite it as the gatekeeper to the promised land. OK, so this prop doesn’t require victory to pay off. Even better. Since 2018, he’s 4-for-4 at the Farmers with a pair of top 15s, and he’s 6-for-8 this season with four top 20s and a T22 at last week’s stop at PGA WEST.

Joseph Bramlett (+450 for a Top 20) … The winner of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance continues to find his way on the PGA TOUR, but he’s doing so without concern for the periodic reorder that pressures graduates of the KFT Finals. It wasn’t a memorable open to what is his fourth season with a TOUR card, but he ignited the jets to close out a T20 at the Sony Open in Hawaii two weeks ago with a final-round 64. He then sat T3 and just two strokes off the 36-hole lead at The American Express before backpedaling for a T33. Just a year ago, he proved that his tee-to-green game plays up at Torrey Pines with a 67 in the finale on the South Course to punctuate a T18.

Wyndham Clark (+500 for a Top 20) … The long hitter who also is among the best putters since splashing onto the PGA TOUR in 2018-19 coasted into the 2021 FedExCup Playoffs despite missing his last six cuts of the regular season. He then went one-and-out in the series. However, he’s opened this season with six paydays in seven starts, his last going for a 13th-place finish on Sunday at PGA WEST. Both of his cuts made in three tries at the Farmers have yielded top 35s.

Cam Davis (+333 for a Top 20) … It took the talented Aussie six months to find another top 25 after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the Fourth of July last year, but he cleared the hurdle with a T10 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. That’s not an easy task for any first-timer at Kapalua. With a suitable game on approach and with the putter, he answered with a T27 at Waialae. Perfet in four trips to Torrey Pines but still without a top 30.

J.J. Spaun (+650 for a Top 20) … The San Diego State University product needed the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to regain his card this season, but he’s capitalized with a trio of top 25s contributing to a 7-for-9 record and a comfortable position of 44th in the FedExCup. His first-ever of 11 top 10s on the PGA TOUR occurred at the 2017 edition of the Farmers Insurance Open when he placed T9. He’s added a pair of top 30s since, so the groundwork is laid to add another brick on the wall.