Medical extensions in order of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Eligibility Ranking

^ - Qualified for conditional status if he fails to meet the terms on his medical.

& - Grayson Murray and Brandon Hagy are fully exempt as Korn Ferry Tour Finals graduates, so both will play out of no worse than Category No. 26 in the Eligibility Ranking. However, if either meets the terms of his medical, he'll remain in Category No. 22.

• Bronson Burgoon ... In the sixth-to-last start on his Minor Medical Extension, he fulfilled its terms with a five-way T19 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. As a result, he will play out of no worse than Category No. 22 in the Priority Ranking for the remainder of the season.

• Whee Kim … In the only start on his Minor Medical Extension, he missed the cut at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. He fell 257.452 FedExCup points shy of earning a promotion and 169.905 points short of securing conditional status. As a result, he no longer has status on the PGA TOUR.

• Daniel Berger … In the fifth-to-last start on his Major Medical Extension, he fulfilled its terms with a 10-way T23 at the Safeway Open. As a result, he will play out of no worse than Category No. 22 in the Priority Ranking for the remainder of the season.

• Ben Crane … In the last start on his Non-exempt Medical Extension, he missed the cut at the Houston Open. He fell 271.292 FedExCup points shy of earning a promotion and 183.745 points short of securing conditional status. As a result, the Past Champion will play out of no worse than Category 34 in the Priority Ranking for the remainder of the season.

• K.J. Choi … In the last start on his Major Medical Extension, he finished in a four-way T16 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES. He fell 147.953 FedExCup points shy of fulfilling its terms and 36.631 points why of securing conditional status. As a result, he has elected to use a career earnings exemption and will play out of no worse than Category 11 in the Priority Ranking for the remainder of the season.

# - In the field at The American Express as of Jan. 12.

