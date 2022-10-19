TOUR announces four additional events with elevated purses

In a memo sent to its membership Wednesday, the PGA TOUR announced four additional events that will have elevated purses and guaranteed appearances by the TOUR’s top players in 2023. These four events join the 13 announced by Commissioner Jay Monahan at this year’s TOUR Championship.

The four events announced Wednesday, which will each have a $20 million purse, are the WM Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship. The previously announced events that will offer increased purses and have commitments from the TOUR’s top players are:

• The four majors and THE PLAYERS

• Three FedExCup Playoffs events (FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship, TOUR Championship)

• Three player-hosted invitationals (Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Memorial Tournament presented by Workday)

• Sentry Tournament of Champions

• WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Players who finished in the top 20 in the 2022 Player Impact Program are required to participate in all elevated events for which they are eligible, as well as at least three additional events. The commitment to compete in a pre-determined schedule, and play at least 20 times per year, is the result of unprecedented collaboration among the TOUR’s top players.

“Our top players are firmly behind the TOUR,” Commissioner Monahan said at the TOUR Championship, where Rory McIlroy won his third FedExCup title. “Helping us deliver an unmatched product to our fans, who will be all but guaranteed to see the best players competing against each other in 20 events or more throughout the season. This is an extraordinary and unprecedented commitment, a testament to who these guys are and what they believe in.”

Bringing the top players in the game together more often is a huge win for fans and partners, as well.

“When I tune into a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, I expect to see Tom Brady throw a football,” McIlroy said at the TOUR Championship. “When I tune into a Formula 1 race, I expect to see Lewis Hamilton in a car.”

The four events announced Wednesday represent some of the TOUR’s longest-standing events and are played at some of its most recognizable venues. The WM Phoenix Open dates back to 1932, while the RBC Heritage (1969) and Travelers Championship (1952) each debuted more than a half-century ago. TPC Scottsdale hosts the TOUR’s highest-attended event and is home to the famed par-3 16th. Harbour Town Golf Links, which has hosted the RBC Heritage every year since its inception, was a collaboration between World Golf Hall of Famers Pete Dye and Jack Nicklaus and the first course designed by each man to be used on TOUR. The Travelers’ host venue, TPC River Highlands, has hosted the TOUR for nearly 40 years and is home to one of the most exciting finishing stretches on TOUR. The Wells Fargo Championship debuted 20 years ago; its host venue, Quail Hollow Club, first hosted a TOUR event in the 1960s and has also served as the site for the PGA Championship and this year’s Presidents Cup.

The four events announced Wednesday will continue to award 500 FedExCup points to the winner, as opposed to 550 to the winner of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, as previously announced.

The robust slate of events with elevated purses and commitments from top players is the result of an ongoing process of collaboration between the TOUR and its top players that included a players-only meeting at this year’s BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. While the unprecedented commitment from the game’s stars to compete in these events is groundbreaking, players throughout the TOUR’s membership stand to benefit from these elevated purses. The events with elevated purses will retain their traditional eligibility criteria in 2023, allowing for 120-plus players to compete for these increased purses most weeks. Players will continue to have the chance to make history each week they compete on the PGA TOUR, as well, just as Tom Kim did in winning the Wyndham Championship, where he became the second-youngest winner on TOUR since World War II. Only Jordan Spieth, who won the 2013 John Deere Classic at age 19, was younger.

The changes for 2023 are in concert with other enhancements announced by Commissioner Monahan at the TOUR Championship, including an expansion of the Player Impact Program and a league minimum of $500,000 in earnings for anyone with a TOUR card, as well as other sweeping changes.

The four newly-announced elevated events are for 2023 only; four entirely different tournaments could reach that designation in 2024. As always, the PGA TOUR will continue to evaluate and evolve to ensure the heritage and success of every tournament on its schedule.

