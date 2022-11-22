  • Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy finish 1-2 in PIP rankings

    Program rewarded 23 players in all for generating positive interest in the PGA TOUR

  • Tiger Woods was No. 1 in the 2022 PGA TOUR Player Impact Program (PIP) for the second straight year. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)Tiger Woods was No. 1 in the 2022 PGA TOUR Player Impact Program (PIP) for the second straight year. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)