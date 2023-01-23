Statistically Speaking: Farmers Insurance Open

The early-season tour of California shifts from the desert of the Coachella Valley to the bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean just north of San Diego.

The Farmers Insurance Open will provide the first stern test throughout the entire bag as Torrey Pines Golf Club hosts for the 56th consecutive season. The joy of La Jolla comes with the pain of navigating almost 7,800 yards on the South Course for three rounds. The North Course, easier by almost three shots recently, will provide 18 holes of scoring opportunity to pad the scorecard for those 65 and ties that make the weekend on the South.

The difficulty of the South Course isn't a mystery. Chances of marine layer, cool temperatures especially in the morning, plus winds blowing from four different directions during tournament play won't help scoring.

Tight fairways provide difficult targets to hit off the tee. Welcoming the off-target tee balls and approach shots is over seeded (with Rye) Kikuyugrass. Recovering from the lush, thick rough on approach or around the green will be tricky at best.

Once on the dance floor the Poa annua greens are some of the slickest and trickiest on TOUR. Don't lose concentration until picking the ball out of the cup.

The North Course does not use ShotLink lasers but it provides A TON of birdie chances. Perfect Bentgrass greens engulf birdie putt after putt and it one of the easier scoring par-72 layouts the pros will see all season. It's mandatory to post a number here to contend as there aren't many rounds in the mid-60s lurking next door!

The field of 156 is all professionals this week as the pro-am, three course rotation returns next week at Monterrey Peninsula, Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach.

Defending champion Luke List (-15) defeated Will Zalatoris in a playoff for his first TOUR victory. His win allowed him to join a very exclusive club as he became just the third winner since 1990 to pick up his first TOUR victory at this event. Only Justin Rose (-21, 2019) posted a lower winning total in the last 10 editions.

Tiger Woods (not entered) holds the South Course record (62) and shares the tournament scoring record (-22).

Key Statistics

Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season.

SG: Tee to Green

The challenge begins with some of the tightest fairways on TOUR. Finding fairways this week is fantastic and so is replacing ball marks on the putting surfaces. Miss either and the over seeded (with Rye) Kikuyugrass will determine where the next shot ends up. Easier to handle the rough with less club so distance won't hurt in this formula.

Only one of the last six winners have resided outside the top 16 in this stat and that was short game hall of famer Jason Day in his second win in 2018.