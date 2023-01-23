-
Horses for Courses: Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2023
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Tony Finau has four top 10's in his last six starts at the Farmers Insurance Open. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
The West Coast Swing leaves the sand and sun of the California desert behind for the beaches and cliffs of La Jolla for the Farmers Insurance Open.
For the 56th consecutive season Torrey Pines will welcome the PGA TOUR to its South (host) and North courses. The full field of 156 players will get 18 holes on each layout before cutting down to the top 65 and ties. The final 36 holes will shift to the site of the 2008 and 2021 US Open, the Par-72, 7,765 South Course to determine the winner.
For more details keep reading past the rankings.
Let's see who runs well on one of the biggest layouts on TOUR!
Horses for Courses High Five
-Players listed only if they are in the field for 2023-
Jon Rahm: (Win: +450)
Six trips, six paydays including a debut win in 2017. Runner up in 2020 plus T3 last year after sitting one off the 36 hole lead. Won the US Open here in 2021. Cashed T7 or better in five of six. Of 24 rounds 22 are par or better. Posted 62 on the North Course in 2019.
Jason Day: (Win: +2500)
Only two-time winner in the field (2018, 2015). Four podium finishes, including T3 2022, highlight nine paydays from 13 events. Last five visits four include T16 or better. Co-54 hole leader last year.
Justin Rose (Win: +5500)
2019 champ T8 or better in four of his last five. Of his last six weekend rounds on the South Course five are in the 60s. T6 2022.
Tony Finau (Win: +1200)
Cashed seven straight of T24 or better before MC (67-77) last year. Top 10 in four of his last six.
Luke List (Win: +8000)
Defending champ currently on a streak of five straight. Best two are the last two (WIN-T10). Closed the last two years with 66. Adds T12 from 2018.
Pipped at the Post
Ryan Palmer (Win: +10000)
Five straight includes T2 2021 and P2 2018. T21 worst of the streak. Posted 62 on the North in 2020. T16 2022.
Will Zalatoris (Win: +1600)
Lost a playoff to List last season after T7 in 2021. Of 10 career rounds 72 is the worst score. Sits 23-under the last two seasons including 65 on the South Course Round 3 last year. Quick study.
Sungjae Im (Win: +2200)
Never MC in four tries. Posted 275 last year (T6), best result by nine shots. Code cracked.
Patrick Rodgers (Win: +10000)
Bit all or nothing with T9 2020 and T4 2017. Plays annually but has only cashed three of seven.
Keegan Bradley (Win: +6000)
Cashed nine of 11 with six T25 or better. Went T4 (2017), fifth (2018) to begin his current streak of five straight.
Bookies Bonus (starts/made cuts)
Aaron Rai: 1/1 (Win: +15000)
Played the South Course in eight-under on debut last year (T6). Trailed by just one after 54 holes.
Lanto Griffin: 3/4 (Win: +25000)
T12 debut 2018 followed with T7 in 2021 and T30 last year. Closed with 65.
Taylor Montgomery: 1/1 (Win: +2500)
Made the splash here last year with T11. All three rounds on the South Course par or better. Posted 64 on the North Course.
Hideki Matsuyama: 7/9 (Win: +3300)
Only one top 10 (T3 2019) career but cashed in the last six.
Harris English: 7/9 (Win: +8000)
Lost a playoff in 2015 to Day and was T8 in 2018, a streak of six straight. Careful as he is MC-T71-MC in his last three.
Gary Woodland: 12/13 (Win: +8000)
Last of two top 10 paydays was T9 2019.
Xander Schauffele: 3/7 (Win: +1200)
Local MC in his first three and four from five. T2 2021 plus T34 last year.
Charley Hoffman: 13/24 (Win: +30000)
Another local cashed T9 in 2020 to go along with T7 in 2014 as the only top 25 paydays since 2010. Caution.
The longest course played annually on TOUR, the South Course, will host three of the four rounds. The scoring chance will come on Tom Weiskopf's 2017 redesigned North Course either Thursday or Friday. The North played as the third easiest on TOUR last season and usually plays around three shots easier than the South on average since the redesign.
Unlike the AMEX, the rough will be up and in play, penalizing errant tee balls and approaches. Over seeded Kikuyugrass will make judging recovery shots and chipping difficult for those not familiar with this part of the country. Poa annua putting surfaces require concentration from all angles and distances. Heck, nothing will be easy on the South Course.
The weather this week can also affect scoring. Cool morning temperatures are tough on the feels in the hands and tougher on the golf ball carrying. Winds will play from four different directions over the four tournament days starting WEDNESDAY morning.
That's right, WEDNESDAY THRU SATURDAY will be the tournament days for the second consecutive year.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL.
Jay Don Blake (1991) and Jon Rahm (2017) are the only debut winners here in recent memory. Rahm and Luke List (2022) are the only two outside of Blake to pick up their first TOUR win here.
Jason Day (2015, 2018) is the only multiple winner in the field this week.
On the line are 500 FedExCup points plus $1.556 million of the $8.7 million purse for the second winner on the West Coast swing.
Need more details about the course, the weather or what it took for previous winners? Read Statistically Speaking, and Adam Stanley's The First Look.
