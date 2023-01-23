Horses for Courses: Farmers Insurance Open

Pipped at the Post

Ryan Palmer (Win: +10000)

Five straight includes T2 2021 and P2 2018. T21 worst of the streak. Posted 62 on the North in 2020. T16 2022.

Will Zalatoris (Win: +1600)

Lost a playoff to List last season after T7 in 2021. Of 10 career rounds 72 is the worst score. Sits 23-under the last two seasons including 65 on the South Course Round 3 last year. Quick study.

Sungjae Im (Win: +2200)

Never MC in four tries. Posted 275 last year (T6), best result by nine shots. Code cracked.

Patrick Rodgers (Win: +10000)

Bit all or nothing with T9 2020 and T4 2017. Plays annually but has only cashed three of seven.

Keegan Bradley (Win: +6000)

Cashed nine of 11 with six T25 or better. Went T4 (2017), fifth (2018) to begin his current streak of five straight.

Bookies Bonus (starts/made cuts)

Aaron Rai: 1/1 (Win: +15000)

Played the South Course in eight-under on debut last year (T6). Trailed by just one after 54 holes.

Lanto Griffin: 3/4 (Win: +25000)

T12 debut 2018 followed with T7 in 2021 and T30 last year. Closed with 65.

Taylor Montgomery: 1/1 (Win: +2500)

Made the splash here last year with T11. All three rounds on the South Course par or better. Posted 64 on the North Course.

Hideki Matsuyama: 7/9 (Win: +3300)

Only one top 10 (T3 2019) career but cashed in the last six.

Harris English: 7/9 (Win: +8000)

Lost a playoff in 2015 to Day and was T8 in 2018, a streak of six straight. Careful as he is MC-T71-MC in his last three.

Gary Woodland: 12/13 (Win: +8000)

Last of two top 10 paydays was T9 2019.

Xander Schauffele: 3/7 (Win: +1200)

Local MC in his first three and four from five. T2 2021 plus T34 last year.

Charley Hoffman: 13/24 (Win: +30000)

Another local cashed T9 in 2020 to go along with T7 in 2014 as the only top 25 paydays since 2010. Caution.

The longest course played annually on TOUR, the South Course, will host three of the four rounds. The scoring chance will come on Tom Weiskopf's 2017 redesigned North Course either Thursday or Friday. The North played as the third easiest on TOUR last season and usually plays around three shots easier than the South on average since the redesign.

Unlike the AMEX, the rough will be up and in play, penalizing errant tee balls and approaches. Over seeded Kikuyugrass will make judging recovery shots and chipping difficult for those not familiar with this part of the country. Poa annua putting surfaces require concentration from all angles and distances. Heck, nothing will be easy on the South Course.

The weather this week can also affect scoring. Cool morning temperatures are tough on the feels in the hands and tougher on the golf ball carrying. Winds will play from four different directions over the four tournament days starting WEDNESDAY morning.

That's right, WEDNESDAY THRU SATURDAY will be the tournament days for the second consecutive year.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

Jay Don Blake (1991) and Jon Rahm (2017) are the only debut winners here in recent memory. Rahm and Luke List (2022) are the only two outside of Blake to pick up their first TOUR win here.

Jason Day (2015, 2018) is the only multiple winner in the field this week.

On the line are 500 FedExCup points plus $1.556 million of the $8.7 million purse for the second winner on the West Coast swing.