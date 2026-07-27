Odds Outlook: Cameron Young arrives at Detroit Golf Club on top of odds boards
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Cameron Young's 161-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Travelers
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Making only his third start as a professional, Jackson Koivun (+2000) became the eighth-youngest winner on the PGA TOUR since 2017 last week at the 3M Open in Minnesota. This week, he sits as the fifth choice at FanDuel Sportsbook behind a quartet of Ryder Cup stars at the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Defending champion Aldrich Potgieter (+10000) and two-time winner Cam Davis (+25000) are also entered.
While Koivun made the headlines on Sunday, red-hot Cameron Young (+1200) is the man to beat at the top of FanDuel Sportsbook in the field of 147 players. The two-time winner this season (THE PLAYERS Championship; Cadillac Championship) arrives at the newly renovated for 2026 par-70, 7,328-yard layout fresh off solo second at The Open, his eighth top-10 payday in his previous 20 majors. Closing with 64 at Royal Birkdale, he forced Ryan Fox (not entered) to hole a 12-foot putt on the final hole to knock him out. Making his fourth start in the Motor City, he ran second to Tony Finau in 2022 and cashed T6 in 2024 from the penultimate group on Sunday. Currently ranked fourth in par-4 scoring this season (3.96), the reduction from four par-5 holes to two par-5 holes for the 2026 edition should not bother the big hitter.
Chris Gotterup (+1800) is one of two players to post three wins on TOUR this season. The winner at the Sony Open in Hawaii and the WM Phoenix Open completed his hat trick to begin July at the John Deere Classic in the Quad Cities. His July included a fortnight across the pond, resulting in a T11 payday while defending his Genesis Scottish Open title plus T18 at Royal Birkdale, his fifth payday of T25 or better in his previous six major championships. The ball-striking machine has never missed the weekend in three previous starts at Detroit Golf Club and will look to improve on his T26 finish in 2025, his best in three visits.
Joining Gotterup as co-second choice is 10-time TOUR winner Xander Schauffele (+1800). Playing Detroit Golf Club for the first time, the 10-time winner on TOUR is comfortably situated at No. 15 in the FedExCup Playoffs standings. The Californian, winless since October 2025 at The Baycurrent Classic, is attempting to build momentum as the FedExCup Playoffs approach in three weeks. His next top 10 result will be his first top-10 payday since T7 at Aronimink Golf Club at the PGA Championship in May.
Koivun, who held off a charging world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (not entered) Sunday at the TPC Twin Cities for his first professional win, led the field in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green and Proximity, while ranking third in SG: Tee-to-Green and SG: Putting. He also set the tournament scoring record with a par putt at the final hole to vault to No. 70 in the FedExCup rankings. Another big result this week in Detroit, where he makes his second start (MC, 2024), will comfortably slot him into the Playoffs in three weeks. After what I saw on Sunday, that would not surprise me.
Jackson Koivun claims first PGA TOUR win at 3M Open
Wyndham Clark (+2000), the U.S. Open champion at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in June, and the winner of a shoot-out at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May, would not mind adding a third victory to his excellent campaign. Sitting fourth in the FedExCup standings, his focus is solitary this week: win. Since the Masters, every tournament where he has made the weekend has returned T21 or better. A six-event run of T13 or better ended with missing the cut at The Open. The top players at FanDuel can and will overpower Detroit Golf Club, and Clark ranks easily in that category.
The last time Si Woo Kim (+2000) was on the radar, he owned the lead on 10-under par at Royal Birkdale on Sunday afternoon. The Korean, who ended up collecting a check for T6, his best payday in 38 major championship appearances, is searching for his first victory since the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. Currently ranked third in SG: Approach and fifth in SG: Total, he has made the cut in his previous four visits to Detroit Golf Club, with T14 in 2022 his only payday inside the top 20. With 10 top-10 paydays in 2026, only Scheffler (11) has more.
Patrick Cantlay (+2200) returns to Detroit after cashing T2 on debut in 2022 and returning for T32 in 2025. The Californian, currently ranked 43rd in the FedExCup standings, would need his first win since the 2022 BMW Championship to vault him inside the top 30 and a guaranteed spot at East Lake. Like many on this list, the putter has been the club that lagged the bag in 2026. He flashed in June after missing the cut at the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship. He sat 15 under after three rounds, but a final-round 71 knocked him off the podium to T14.
Patrick Cantlay hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Travelers
Russell Henley (+2500) returns to Detroit for the first time since earning T10 in his second visit in 2022. The 2026 champion at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, the Georgia native enters the week off T12 at the Travelers, where he closed 65-64, and T9 at The Open, where he closed 68-66. As well as he hits it, No. 1 in fairways in 2026, another solid week of approach play will decide his fate.
Hideki Matsuyama (+3000) chipped in for an eagle for an inward 30 to share third last week outside Minneapolis. He played the par-4 holes in 12 under and led the field in SG: Around the Green. The 11-time winner arrives in Detroit for the sixth time, and his T13 payday in 2025 was his best result. American Ben Griffin (+3000) missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday but peeled off T21 or better in three of his last four worldwide starts, highlighted by T10 at the Travelers. In 12 rounds at Detroit Golf Club, he signed for red numbers all 12 times and shared T13 with Matsuyama in 2025. A three-time winner in calendar 2025, his next victory will be his first of 2026.
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel:
- +3300: Jake Knapp, J.J. Spaun
- +3500: Ryan Gerard, Akshay Bhatia, Harris English
- +4000: Michael Thorbjornsen, Nicolai Højgaard
- +4500: Rickie Fowler, Michael Brennan, Brooks Koepka, Jacob Bridgeman
- +5500: Keegan Bradley
- +6000: Marco Penge, Davis Thompson
- +6500: Jordan Spieth, Eric Cole
- +7000: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Pierceson Coody, Denny McCarthy, Corey Conners, Johnny Keefer, Ryo Hisatsune, Ben Kohles
- +8000: Seamus Power, Doug Ghim, Michael Kim, Jackson Suber, Ben James, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace, Jordan Smith
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