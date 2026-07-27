Odds Outlook: Cameron Young arrives at Detroit Golf Club on top of odds boards

Hideki Matsuyama (+3000) chipped in for an eagle for an inward 30 to share third last week outside Minneapolis. He played the par-4 holes in 12 under and led the field in SG: Around the Green. The 11-time winner arrives in Detroit for the sixth time, and his T13 payday in 2025 was his best result. American Ben Griffin (+3000) missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday but peeled off T21 or better in three of his last four worldwide starts, highlighted by T10 at the Travelers. In 12 rounds at Detroit Golf Club, he signed for red numbers all 12 times and shared T13 with Matsuyama in 2025. A three-time winner in calendar 2025, his next victory will be his first of 2026.