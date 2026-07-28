Running with Rick: Plenty of star power to choose from at new-look Detroit Golf Club

Knapp is starting to look much like the player who rattled off seven top-11 finishes in his first eight starts of 2026. After injury and time off, Knapp has clearly knocked the rust off and is ready to contend yet again. He was completely dialed in last week, gaining more than 10 strokes in the two ball-striking categories before going nuclear on Sunday. He made eight birdies on his second nine to card an inward 28, which was much more than he would have needed to do to capture my attention for this week.