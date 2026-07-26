Points and payouts: See what each player took home from 3M Open

The 3M Open was an example of a shootout that rewarded the golfer with the lowest round of the day with the overnight lead. Ben Kohles set the pace with a 9-under 62, two strokes lower than anyone else in the opening round. Michael Kim answered by becoming the 16th golfer in PGA TOUR history to fashion a sub-60 with a 12-under 59 in his second round; it staked him to a three-shot cushion at the midpoint. Koivun then stepped up for a third-round 61 en route to his own three-stroke lead entering the final round. He played his last 42 holes of the tournament in bogey-free, 18-under par.