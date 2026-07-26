Points and payouts: See what each player took home from 3M Open
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Highlights | Round 4 | 3M Open | 2026
Jackson Koivun banks 500 FedExCup points, $1.58 million with his win at TPC Twin Cities
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Players in This Article
Jackson Koivun banks 500 FedExCup points, $1.58 million with his win at TPC Twin Cities
Jackson Koivun, PGA TOUR winner.
In the realm of the inevitable, that name beside that achievement seemed like a gimme, but that Koivun prevailed at the 3M Open on Sunday in what was just his third start as a professional, well, that’s as special as he is.
The 21-year-old closed in bogey-free, 5-under 66 to post 25-under 259 for a three-stroke victory at TPC Twin Cities. And as if the win and its margin already weren’t impressive enough, the man in solo second was none other than Scottie Scheffler, who spun a bogey-free, 8-under 63 in the finale.
The feat deserves the spoils that Koivun collects. They include 500 FedExCup points and $1,584,000 of the record prize fund of $8.8 million. More perks and other nuggets of the outcome are detailed beneath the breakdown of the 66 who cashed in Minnesota.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Jackson Koivun
|259/ -25
|500.000
|$1,584,000.00
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|262/ -22
|300.000
|$959,200.00
|T3
|Hideki Matsuyama
|264/ -20
|133.750
|$429,550.00
|T3
|Brian Harman
|264/ -20
|133.750
|$429,550.00
|T3
|Chandler Phillips
|264/ -20
|133.750
|$429,550.00
|T3
|Denny McCarthy
|264/ -20
|133.750
|$429,550.00
|T7
|Davis Thompson
|265/ -19
|87.500
|$286,000.00
|T7
|Emiliano Grillo
|265/ -19
|87.500
|$286,000.00
|9
|Ben Kohles
|266/ -18
|80.000
|$257,400.00
|T10
|Gary Woodland
|267/ -17
|70.000
|$222,200.00
|T10
|Seamus Power
|267/ -17
|70.000
|$222,200.00
|T10
|Michael Kim
|267/ -17
|70.000
|$222,200.00
|T13
|Jake Knapp
|268/ -16
|57.333
|$172,333.33
|T13
|Zac Blair
|268/ -16
|57.333
|$172,333.33
|T13
|Billy Horschel
|268/ -16
|57.333
|$172,333.33
|T16
|Patrick Fishburn
|269/ -15
|50.000
|$138,600.00
|T16
|Zecheng Dou
|269/ -15
|50.000
|$138,600.00
|T16
|Davis Chatfield
|269/ -15
|50.000
|$138,600.00
|T16
|Kevin Yu
|269/ -15
|50.000
|$138,600.00
|T20
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|270/ -14
|42.000
|$103,840.00
|T20
|Tom Kim
|270/ -14
|42.000
|$103,840.00
|T20
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|270/ -14
|42.000
|$103,840.00
|T20
|Lee Hodges
|270/ -14
|42.000
|$103,840.00
|T24
|John Parry
|271/ -13
|32.500
|$70,085.71
|T24
|Kevin Streelman
|271/ -13
|32.500
|$70,085.71
|T24
|Austin Smotherman
|271/ -13
|32.500
|$70,085.71
|T24
|Kurt Kitayama
|271/ -13
|32.500
|$70,085.71
|T24
|Hank Lebioda
|271/ -13
|32.500
|$70,085.71
|T24
|Chandler Blanchet
|271/ -13
|32.500
|$70,085.71
|T24
|Michael Brennan
|271/ -13
|32.500
|$70,085.71
|T31
|Max Greyserman
|272/ -12
|25.000
|$55,000.00
|T31
|Kevin Roy
|272/ -12
|25.000
|$55,000.00
|T31
|Chris Kirk
|272/ -12
|25.000
|$55,000.00
|T34
|Maverick McNealy
|273/ -11
|20.000
|$45,848.00
|T34
|Muzzy Donohue
|273/ -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$45,848.00
|T34
|Joel Dahmen
|273/ -11
|20.000
|$45,848.00
|T34
|Vince Whaley
|273/ -11
|20.000
|$45,848.00
|T34
|Mark Hubbard
|273/ -11
|20.000
|$45,848.00
|T39
|Pontus Nyholm
|274/ -10
|15.000
|$36,520.00
|T39
|Jordan Smith
|274/ -10
|15.000
|$36,520.00
|T39
|Corey Conners
|274/ -10
|15.000
|$36,520.00
|T39
|John VanDerLaan
|274/ -10
|15.000
|$36,520.00
|T39
|Troy Merritt
|274/ -10
|15.000
|$36,520.00
|T44
|Matti Schmid
|275/ -9
|10.071
|$26,412.57
|T44
|Mackenzie Hughes
|275/ -9
|10.071
|$26,412.57
|T44
|Neal Shipley
|275/ -9
|10.071
|$26,412.57
|T44
|Zach Bauchou
|275/ -9
|10.071
|$26,412.57
|T44
|Jesper Svensson
|275/ -9
|10.071
|$26,412.57
|T44
|Keith Mitchell
|275/ -9
|10.071
|$26,412.57
|T44
|Ricky Castillo
|275/ -9
|10.071
|$26,412.57
|T51
|Camilo Villegas
|276/ -8
|7.250
|$21,428.00
|T51
|Jimmy Stanger
|276/ -8
|7.250
|$21,428.00
|T51
|Kristoffer Ventura
|276/ -8
|7.250
|$21,428.00
|T51
|Casey Jarvis
|276/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$21,428.00
|55
|A.J. Ewart
|277/ -7
|6.000
|$20,680.00
|56
|Beau Hossler
|278/ -6
|5.800
|$20,504.00
|57
|Haotong Li
|279/ -5
|5.400
|$20,152.00
|57
|Lucas Glover
|279/ -5
|5.400
|$20,152.00
|57
|Austin Eckroat
|279/ -5
|5.400
|$20,152.00
|T60
|Sam Stevens
|280/ -4
|4.900
|$19,712.00
|T60
|Will Gordon
|280/ -4
|4.900
|$19,712.00
|T62
|Rico Hoey
|281/ -3
|4.500
|$19,360.00
|T62
|Trace Crowe
|281/ -3
|4.500
|$19,360.00
|T64
|Lanto Griffin
|282/ -2
|4.100
|$19,008.00
|T64
|Jeffrey Kang
|282/ -2
|4.100
|$19,008.00
|66
|Fabián Gómez
|285/ 1
|3.800
|$18,744.00
It’s wild to consider that as Koivun was motoring along in his final round in the final pairing, and after Scheffler posted from the sixth-to-last twosome, the tournament record was more in doubt than Koivun’s breakthrough victory. But with a par conversion from 13 feet, 9 inches on the par-5 18th hole, that’s exactly what he delivered for his coronation. It eclipsed 2023 champion Lee Hodges’ former mark by one. This was the eighth edition of the tournament.
The 3M Open was an example of a shootout that rewarded the golfer with the lowest round of the day with the overnight lead. Ben Kohles set the pace with a 9-under 62, two strokes lower than anyone else in the opening round. Michael Kim answered by becoming the 16th golfer in PGA TOUR history to fashion a sub-60 with a 12-under 59 in his second round; it staked him to a three-shot cushion at the midpoint. Koivun then stepped up for a third-round 61 en route to his own three-stroke lead entering the final round. He played his last 42 holes of the tournament in bogey-free, 18-under par.
Koivun is the seventh first-time winner of the season and the second consecutive after Stefano Mazzoli at the Corales Puntacana Championship. (The Italian missed the cut in Minnesota by five after he accepted PGA TOUR membership.) In addition to the points and earnings, Koivun now is exempt as a PGA TOUR winner through 2028. He’s also picked up exemptions into the 2027 editions of THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. He’s risen to 70th in the FedExCup and will vault to approximately 75th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Scheffler’s runner-up is his fifth of the season to go with one win. He’s also finished third twice and fourth thrice. His latest silver expands his lead in the FedExCup to almost 800 points over three-time 2026 winner Matt Fitzpatrick.
Defending champion Kurt Kitayama finished in a seven-way tie for 24th.