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Points and payouts: See what each player took home from 3M Open

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Highlights | Round 4 | 3M Open | 2026

Highlights | Round 4 | 3M Open | 2026

Jackson Koivun banks 500 FedExCup points, $1.58 million with his win at TPC Twin Cities

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Written by Rob Bolton

Jackson Koivun banks 500 FedExCup points, $1.58 million with his win at TPC Twin Cities

Jackson Koivun, PGA TOUR winner.

In the realm of the inevitable, that name beside that achievement seemed like a gimme, but that Koivun prevailed at the 3M Open on Sunday in what was just his third start as a professional, well, that’s as special as he is.

The 21-year-old closed in bogey-free, 5-under 66 to post 25-under 259 for a three-stroke victory at TPC Twin Cities. And as if the win and its margin already weren’t impressive enough, the man in solo second was none other than Scottie Scheffler, who spun a bogey-free, 8-under 63 in the finale.

The feat deserves the spoils that Koivun collects. They include 500 FedExCup points and $1,584,000 of the record prize fund of $8.8 million. More perks and other nuggets of the outcome are detailed beneath the breakdown of the 66 who cashed in Minnesota.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
1Jackson Koivun259/ -25500.000$1,584,000.00
2Scottie Scheffler262/ -22300.000$959,200.00
T3Hideki Matsuyama264/ -20133.750$429,550.00
T3Brian Harman264/ -20133.750$429,550.00
T3Chandler Phillips264/ -20133.750$429,550.00
T3Denny McCarthy264/ -20133.750$429,550.00
T7Davis Thompson265/ -1987.500$286,000.00
T7Emiliano Grillo265/ -1987.500$286,000.00
9Ben Kohles266/ -1880.000$257,400.00
T10Gary Woodland267/ -1770.000$222,200.00
T10Seamus Power267/ -1770.000$222,200.00
T10Michael Kim267/ -1770.000$222,200.00
T13Jake Knapp268/ -1657.333$172,333.33
T13Zac Blair268/ -1657.333$172,333.33
T13Billy Horschel268/ -1657.333$172,333.33
T16Patrick Fishburn269/ -1550.000$138,600.00
T16Zecheng Dou269/ -1550.000$138,600.00
T16Davis Chatfield269/ -1550.000$138,600.00
T16Kevin Yu269/ -1550.000$138,600.00
T20Christiaan Bezuidenhout270/ -1442.000$103,840.00
T20Tom Kim270/ -1442.000$103,840.00
T20Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen270/ -1442.000$103,840.00
T20Lee Hodges270/ -1442.000$103,840.00
T24John Parry271/ -1332.500$70,085.71
T24Kevin Streelman271/ -1332.500$70,085.71
T24Austin Smotherman271/ -1332.500$70,085.71
T24Kurt Kitayama271/ -1332.500$70,085.71
T24Hank Lebioda271/ -1332.500$70,085.71
T24Chandler Blanchet271/ -1332.500$70,085.71
T24Michael Brennan271/ -1332.500$70,085.71
T31Max Greyserman272/ -1225.000$55,000.00
T31Kevin Roy272/ -1225.000$55,000.00
T31Chris Kirk272/ -1225.000$55,000.00
T34Maverick McNealy273/ -1120.000$45,848.00
T34Muzzy Donohue273/ -11n/a (non-member)$45,848.00
T34Joel Dahmen273/ -1120.000$45,848.00
T34Vince Whaley273/ -1120.000$45,848.00
T34Mark Hubbard273/ -1120.000$45,848.00
T39Pontus Nyholm274/ -1015.000$36,520.00
T39Jordan Smith274/ -1015.000$36,520.00
T39Corey Conners274/ -1015.000$36,520.00
T39John VanDerLaan274/ -1015.000$36,520.00
T39Troy Merritt274/ -1015.000$36,520.00
T44Matti Schmid275/ -910.071$26,412.57
T44Mackenzie Hughes275/ -910.071$26,412.57
T44Neal Shipley275/ -910.071$26,412.57
T44Zach Bauchou275/ -910.071$26,412.57
T44Jesper Svensson275/ -910.071$26,412.57
T44Keith Mitchell275/ -910.071$26,412.57
T44Ricky Castillo275/ -910.071$26,412.57
T51Camilo Villegas276/ -87.250$21,428.00
T51Jimmy Stanger276/ -87.250$21,428.00
T51Kristoffer Ventura276/ -87.250$21,428.00
T51Casey Jarvis276/ -8n/a (non-member)$21,428.00
55A.J. Ewart277/ -76.000$20,680.00
56Beau Hossler278/ -65.800$20,504.00
57Haotong Li279/ -55.400$20,152.00
57Lucas Glover279/ -55.400$20,152.00
57Austin Eckroat279/ -55.400$20,152.00
T60Sam Stevens280/ -44.900$19,712.00
T60Will Gordon280/ -44.900$19,712.00
T62Rico Hoey281/ -34.500$19,360.00
T62Trace Crowe281/ -34.500$19,360.00
T64Lanto Griffin282/ -24.100$19,008.00
T64Jeffrey Kang282/ -24.100$19,008.00
66Fabián Gómez285/ 13.800$18,744.00

It’s wild to consider that as Koivun was motoring along in his final round in the final pairing, and after Scheffler posted from the sixth-to-last twosome, the tournament record was more in doubt than Koivun’s breakthrough victory. But with a par conversion from 13 feet, 9 inches on the par-5 18th hole, that’s exactly what he delivered for his coronation. It eclipsed 2023 champion Lee Hodges’ former mark by one. This was the eighth edition of the tournament.

The 3M Open was an example of a shootout that rewarded the golfer with the lowest round of the day with the overnight lead. Ben Kohles set the pace with a 9-under 62, two strokes lower than anyone else in the opening round. Michael Kim answered by becoming the 16th golfer in PGA TOUR history to fashion a sub-60 with a 12-under 59 in his second round; it staked him to a three-shot cushion at the midpoint. Koivun then stepped up for a third-round 61 en route to his own three-stroke lead entering the final round. He played his last 42 holes of the tournament in bogey-free, 18-under par.

Koivun is the seventh first-time winner of the season and the second consecutive after Stefano Mazzoli at the Corales Puntacana Championship. (The Italian missed the cut in Minnesota by five after he accepted PGA TOUR membership.) In addition to the points and earnings, Koivun now is exempt as a PGA TOUR winner through 2028. He’s also picked up exemptions into the 2027 editions of THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. He’s risen to 70th in the FedExCup and will vault to approximately 75th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Scheffler’s runner-up is his fifth of the season to go with one win. He’s also finished third twice and fourth thrice. His latest silver expands his lead in the FedExCup to almost 800 points over three-time 2026 winner Matt Fitzpatrick.

Defending champion Kurt Kitayama finished in a seven-way tie for 24th.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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