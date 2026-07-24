Michael Kim shoots 59 at 3M Open, sinking dramatic birdie at the 18th for history

"There's a lot of water on 17 and 18 and I just kind of told myself like hey, this is the way -- this is the moment to get into the history books and let's go for it, let's not try to luck our way into it, let's try to step up and hit some really good shots," Kim said. "To be able to make some putts, and the putts that I made on 17 and 18 is what I get most from PGA TOUR golf, from golf in general, so really proud of that."