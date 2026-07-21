3M Open props: Evaluating the ‘Without Scheffler’ market in Minnesota
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Running with Rick: Players to target in the 'Without Scheffler' market at 3M Open
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The PGA TOUR turns its full attention to the final three weeks of the regular season and qualification for the FedExCup Playoffs. The 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, provides an opportunity for those currently outside the top 70 to crash the party. We can rack up winners at DraftKings Sportsbook like they are racking up FedExCup points. Let’s ride!
(Editor’s note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Winner Without Scottie Scheffler
My three choices this week include a pair of veterans and a youngster, all with experience at TPC Twin Cities. In the seven previous events, no winner lifted the trophy on their first attempt. Pierceson Coody (+3200) makes his third start at the par 71 (7,431 yards) outside Minneapolis. Steady throughout the bag, the Texan was one of six players in 2025 to post 20 under or better. He posted four rounds of 67 or better, including 65-65 to open, and signed for seven of eight career rounds at par or better. This season he ranks T18 in rounds in the 60s (34) and T14 in sub-par rounds (42).
Pierceson Coody holes 28-foot approach for birdie on No. 16 at Charles Schwab
Taylor Pendrith (+7200) is making his fourth consecutive appearance at the 3M Open. His three-under-par total on debut in 2023 did not qualify him for the weekend and reinforces that players must go low here. The Canadian posted 65-65 to lead after 36 holes in 2024 before eventually cashing a check for fifth place. In 2025, his four rounds of par or better (7 under) were only good enough to earn T68 money. His only victory on TOUR came in a shootout two summers ago at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he posted 23-under. Another shootout looms this week.
Lucas Glover (+9000) rolls into town hotter than the summer weather in the upper Midwest. The former winner at the John Deere Classic shared the podium (T3) three weeks ago in the Quad Cities. He followed with T5 at the ISCO Championship outside Louisville. The veteran ball-striker owns a T7 result from his 2019 debut here, which included a final round 62, but has missed the cut on his previous three visits. Glover, who would be the event’s oldest winner at 46, has feasted in recent years in July and August when the big money is on the table. Sitting No. 86 in the FedExCup standings, adding another big finish will help push him into the top 70.
Horses for courses: Top 20 including ties (+560)
Kurt Kitayama cashed T6 on his 2024 debut and returned in 2025 to win the event at 23 under. The Californian circled 32 birdies, tied for third-most in a PGA TOUR event, and matched the course record, 60, in Round 3. He enters this week on a run of 11 straight events without missing the cut and returns to a course where he posted five of eight career rounds 66 or better. Tony Finau, the winner in 2022, ended a run of seven consecutive paydays of T28 or better when he missed the cut in 2025. Currently No. 83 in the FedExCup standings, the familiar track should provide his launching point into the FedExCup Playoffs. Never shy to make a bucket-full of birdies, the big hitter already posted a tournament total of 20 under in May at THE CJ CUP for T6, his best payday of the season.
Converging trends: Emiliano Grillo, Top 10 (+630)
Emiliano Grillo is on a streak of five straight weekends on TOUR cashing T42 or better. The Argentine, who was no doubt disappointed after Sunday’s World Cup Final, did not make the trip across the pond and should be well rested for an event where he owns three top-10 paydays (T2, T3, and T10) and five T24 or better paydays from six starts. He is available in the Top 20 market for +285 if this is too deep.
Youth movement: To Make the Cut (+389)
The future of the PGA TOUR is brighter than the sun in the morning in Minnesota. Jackson Koivun, fresh off four rounds in the 60s for T10 at the ISCO Championship, should embrace another weekend of going low. Ben James, who stalked the lead last week at the Corales Puntacana Championship, finished T4 to earn his fifth consecutive payday on TOUR. Jackson Suber, the first-round leader at The Open Championship, owns three top-10 paydays, including solo fourth on 23-under-par at THE CJ CUP in May, in his last seven starts. He cashed T28 at Royal Birkdale after T6 at the John Deere Classic two weeks before. Preston Stout, who finished T15 at the John Deere and added T49 at the ISCO Championship, is returning to college for his senior season.
Jackson Koivun holes 26-foot shot for birdie on No. 9 at ISCO Championship
To Make the Cut parlay: Cameron Champ and Brice Garnett (+324)
Cameron Champ (+104) won his third and last event at TPC Twin Cities, but he followed up his victory with paydays of T16, T12 and T28 in 2025. He enters the week on a run of two straight paydays. I have selected Brice Garnett (+108) is his running mate. The Missouri native has played in all seven 3M Opens and collected a check in eac.
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