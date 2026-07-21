3M Open props: Evaluating the ‘Without Scheffler’ market in Minnesota

Kurt Kitayama cashed T6 on his 2024 debut and returned in 2025 to win the event at 23 under. The Californian circled 32 birdies, tied for third-most in a PGA TOUR event, and matched the course record, 60, in Round 3. He enters this week on a run of 11 straight events without missing the cut and returns to a course where he posted five of eight career rounds 66 or better. Tony Finau, the winner in 2022, ended a run of seven consecutive paydays of T28 or better when he missed the cut in 2025. Currently No. 83 in the FedExCup standings, the familiar track should provide his launching point into the FedExCup Playoffs. Never shy to make a bucket-full of birdies, the big hitter already posted a tournament total of 20 under in May at THE CJ CUP for T6, his best payday of the season.