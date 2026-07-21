Running with Rick: Scottie Scheffler headlines 3M Open as heavy favorite

While the odds are shocking, +275 to win the event, the case for Scheffler is exceedingly strong. He’s the best player in this field by a very wide margin. Over the last 50 rounds, Scheffler has gained 2.31 strokes per round, which is twice the rate of the second-best player in the field – Ben Kohles at 1.12 per round. I’m racking my brain and checking the archives, but I could not find a scenario with a gap that large between the top two players. Of course, the gap between Scheffler and the average player in this field is much larger.