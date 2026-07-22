PGA TOUR winner Stefano Mazzoli officially accepts TOUR membership, set to compete in 3M Open
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Stefano Mazzoli sinks 24-foot birdie putt to win at Corales Puntacana
South Africa’s Casey Jarvis accepts PGA TOUR Special Temporary Membership
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South Africa’s Casey Jarvis accepts PGA TOUR Special Temporary Membership
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Italy’s Stefano Mazzoli has officially accepted PGA TOUR membership following his emotional come-from-behind victory in last week’s Corales Puntacana Championship. Mazzoli, 29, will make his first start as a TOUR member in this week’s 3M Open, the 32nd of 34 events in the FedExCup Regular Season.
Additionally, South Africa’s Casey Jarvis has accepted PGA TOUR Special Temporary Membership and is eligible to receive unlimited sponsor exemptions for the remainder of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season through the FedExCup Fall. Jarvis, 22, who has two victories on the DP World Tour this season, reached the threshold for Special Temporary Membership with his T6 at The Open Championship and can secure his PGA TOUR card for the 2027 season by earning as many or more non-member points as No. 70 in the final 2026 FedExCup Fall standings.
Since Mazzoli was not a PGA TOUR member at the time of his victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship – one of two PGA TOUR events (ISCO Championship) that offer access to 50 DP World Tour players – he receives a one-year exemption on the PGA TOUR (through 2027). He also earns entry into the 2027 PLAYERS Championship and 2027 PGA Championship.
Making his third career PGA TOUR start, Mazzoli made birdie on the 72nd hole at the Corales Course to win by one stroke over Gordon Sargent and Todd Clements while setting the tournament record for largest come-from-behind victory after erasing a four-stroke deficit in the final round.
Mic’d up with Stefano Mazzoli after winning Corales Puntacana
Mazzoli became the sixth player to win in his third career PGA TOUR start and first since Michael Brennan at the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship. He is the third different PGA TOUR winner from Italy (Francesco Molinari, Toney Penna) and becomes the only exempt TOUR member from Italy in 2026.
As a non-member prior to his victory, Mazzoli does not receive the 300 FedExCup points from the win but is eligible to earn FedExCup points for the remainder of the season. He will also be eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs if he is in the top 70 on the FedExCup Points List through the Wyndham Championship.
Mazzoli is the first non-member to win on TOUR since Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick at the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Mazzoli will compete as a PGA TOUR rookie for the remainer of the 2026 season and would maintain his rookie eligibility next season if he plays in seven or fewer events this season and finishes outside the top 100 on the FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall.
Mazzoli impressed in the amateur ranks with the highlight coming in 2015 when he won the European Amateur Championship. He turned professional in 2019 following a successful collegiate career at Texas Christian University (TCU), where he was a two-time All-Big 12 and PING All-Central Region honoree and co-champion of the NCAA Austin Regional as a senior. In 2018, he was a Jack Nicklaus Award semifinalist and a member of the Arnold Palmer Cup team.
As a professional, Mazzoli picked up three victories in as many years on the Alps Tour before graduating to the HotelPlanner Tour in 2022. He earned full playing privileges on the DP World Tour in 2025 after securing promotion from finishing eighth on the Road to Mallorca.
Jarvis has two victories as a member of the DP World Tour this season in back-to-back weeks (Magical Kenya Open, Investec South African Open Championship) and sits fourth on the DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking, with the top-10 players earning PGA TOUR cards at the conclusion of the 2026 DP World Tour season.
Currently No. 63 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Jarvis is No. 11 in the International Team standings and seeks his first Presidents Cup appearance. Jarvis is in the field this week at the 3M Open via his top-10 finish at The Open Championship.