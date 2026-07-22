PGA TOUR winner Stefano Mazzoli officially accepts TOUR membership, set to compete in 3M Open

Additionally, South Africa’s Casey Jarvis has accepted PGA TOUR Special Temporary Membership and is eligible to receive unlimited sponsor exemptions for the remainder of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season through the FedExCup Fall. Jarvis, 22, who has two victories on the DP World Tour this season, reached the threshold for Special Temporary Membership with his T6 at The Open Championship and can secure his PGA TOUR card for the 2027 season by earning as many or more non-member points as No. 70 in the final 2026 FedExCup Fall standings.