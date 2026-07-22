Sleeper Picks: 3M Open

Erik van Rooyen (+210) ... So much for the feels of competing on the PGA TOUR in the vicinity of where he cut his teeth in college at the University of Minnesota. He has a terrible record in this tournament with a T58 in 2021 as his only payday in five appearances. However, in what’s been a tale of two halves this year, after opening 0-for-8, he cashed in his next eight straight before missing the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open. The positive stretch included five top 40s, including top 30s in his previous two. The South African continues to return to TPC Twin Cities for all kinds of reasons, not the least of which is to reconnect with locals and feed off the support, but his recent form suggests that he finally will make a little noise himself.