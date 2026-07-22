Sleeper Picks: 3M Open
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DraftKings odds: Bubble players to picks at 3M Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Top 20
Taylor Moore (+305) ... During the first season of a new construct for PGA TOUR membership, the 32-year-old has navigated the uncertainty with resolve. A T2 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches was massive early, but he was limited to only one Signature Event. Occasional flashes since have helped buoy him to slot 88th in the FedExCup upon arrival for his third start at the 3M Open. Since his debut at TPC Twin Cities in 2024, all he’s done is finish a respective T12 and T14 with a scoring average of 67.63, proving how well the course favors his aggressive play despite similarly inconsistent runs of form in advance of both starts. His short game and putting are his keys, and he leads the PGA TOUR in first-round scoring average.
Top 30
Matt Kuchar (+215) ... The 48-year-old, nine-time PGA TOUR winner is making just his 13th start of the year. Although he missed the cut in half of his first dozen, he’s 137th in the FedExCup on consistently strong form of late. Since a T24 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, he’s 4-for-5, all paydays going for a top 25, so this bet aligns with that trend seamlessly, and you’re still getting more than twice the kickback for the commodity. Also placed T3 here in his last trip in 2024.
Top 40
Erik van Rooyen (+210) ... So much for the feels of competing on the PGA TOUR in the vicinity of where he cut his teeth in college at the University of Minnesota. He has a terrible record in this tournament with a T58 in 2021 as his only payday in five appearances. However, in what’s been a tale of two halves this year, after opening 0-for-8, he cashed in his next eight straight before missing the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open. The positive stretch included five top 40s, including top 30s in his previous two. The South African continues to return to TPC Twin Cities for all kinds of reasons, not the least of which is to reconnect with locals and feed off the support, but his recent form suggests that he finally will make a little noise himself.
Odds were sourced at DraftKings.
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