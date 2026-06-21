Points and payouts: See what each player earned at 126th U.S. Open
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Wyndham Clark goes wire-to-wire to win U.S. Open
Wyndham Clark earns 750 FedExCup points, $4.5 million with win at 126th U.S. Open
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Wyndham Clark earns 750 FedExCup points, $4.5 million with win at 126th U.S. Open
In the wild world of sports, coming out on top at the U.S. Open in golf undoubtedly feels more like something earned than something won because so often it’s an experience in survival. Beginning the final round with a six-stroke lead and still needing a par at the 72nd of 72 holes to prevail by one, well, that’s what the work looks like.
Wyndham Clark has been there and done that, and now he’s done it again. Three years after breaking through in the U.S. Open, he captured a second title on Sunday, this time at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island in New York in the 126th edition of the tournament. Clark closed with 3-over 73 and posted 4-under 276 en route to a wire-to-wire triumph. He led by two and four strokes after each of the first two rounds, respectively.
In addition to 750 FedExCup points and $4.5 million of the $22.5-million purse, the 32-year-old re-ups on the perks that he was awarded in 2023 after taking the title at Los Angeles Country Club. Those details and more are laid out below the table of the 72 golfers who cashed at Shinnecock Hills.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNED
|EARNINGS
|1
|Wyndham Clark
|276 / -4
|750.000
|$4,500,000.00
|2
|Sam Burns
|277 / -3
|500.000
|$2,430,000.00
|3
|Tom Kim
|279 / -1
|350.000
|$1,532,530.00
|T4
|J.T. Poston
|280 / E
|300.000
|$920,882.00
|T4
|Keith Mitchell
|280 / E
|300.000
|$920,882.00
|T4
|Scottie Scheffler
|280 / E
|300.000
|$920,882.00
|T7
|Joaquin Niemann
|281 / 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$617,090.00
|T7
|Tyrrell Hatton
|281 / 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$617,090.00
|T7
|Gary Woodland
|281 / 1
|212.500
|$617,090.00
|T7
|Sam Stevens
|281 / 1
|212.500
|$617,090.00
|T11
|Justin Rose
|282 / 2
|115.000
|$405,862.00
|T11
|Aaron Rai
|282 / 2
|115.000
|$405,862.00
|T11
|John Parry
|282 / 2
|115.000
|$405,862.00
|T11
|Tommy Fleetwood
|282 / 2
|115.000
|$405,862.00
|T11
|Xander Schauffele
|282 / 2
|115.000
|$405,862.00
|T11
|Sahith Theegala
|282 / 2
|115.000
|$405,862.00
|T17
|Ludvig Åberg
|283 / 3
|65.000
|$280,966.00
|T17
|Justin Thomas
|283 / 3
|65.000
|$280,966.00
|T17
|Ben Griffin
|283 / 3
|65.000
|$280,966.00
|T17
|Akshay Bhatia
|283 / 3
|65.000
|$280,966.00
|T17
|Collin Morikawa
|283 / 3
|65.000
|$280,966.00
|22
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|284 / 4
|53.000
|$230,220.00
|T23
|Ben James
|285 / 5
|43.000
|$181,101.00
|T23
|Ryan Fox
|285 / 5
|43.000
|$181,101.00
|T23
|Jackson Koivun - a
|285 / 5
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T23
|Ben Kohles
|285 / 5
|43.000
|$181,101.00
|T23
|Pierceson Coody
|285 / 5
|43.000
|$181,101.00
|T23
|Ryder Cowan - a
|285 / 5
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T23
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|285 / 5
|43.000
|$181,101.00
|T23
|Corey Conners
|285 / 5
|43.000
|$181,101.00
|T23
|Emiliano Grillo
|285 / 5
|43.000
|$181,101.00
|T32
|Max McGreevy
|286 / 6
|27.857
|$128,756.00
|T32
|Dustin Johnson
|286 / 6
|n/a (non-member)
|$128,756.00
|T32
|Rory McIlroy
|286 / 6
|27.857
|$128,756.00
|T32
|Maverick McNealy
|286 / 6
|27.857
|$128,756.00
|T32
|Brian Harman
|286 / 6
|27.857
|$128,756.00
|T32
|Zac Blair
|286 / 6
|27.857
|$128,756.00
|T32
|Keegan Bradley
|286 / 6
|27.857
|$128,756.00
|T39
|Jacob Bridgeman
|287 / 7
|21.563
|$101,859.00
|T39
|Johnny Keefer
|287 / 7
|21.563
|$101,859.00
|T39
|Miles Russell - a
|287 / 7
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T39
|Robert MacIntyre
|287 / 7
|21.563
|$101,859.00
|T43
|Max Greyserman
|288 / 8
|16.150
|$72,592.00
|T43
|Chris Gotterup
|288 / 8
|16.150
|$72,592.00
|T43
|Harry Higgs
|288 / 8
|16.150
|$72,592.00
|T43
|Michael Brennan
|288 / 8
|16.150
|$72,592.00
|T43
|Cameron Young
|288 / 8
|16.150
|$72,592.00
|T43
|Laurie Canter
|288 / 8
|n/a (non-member)
|$72,592.00
|T43
|Niklas Nørgaard
|288 / 8
|n/a (non-member)
|$72,592.00
|T43
|Ryo Hisatsune
|288 / 8
|16.150
|$72,592.00
|T43
|Sungjae Im
|288 / 8
|16.150
|$72,592.00
|T43
|Michael Kim
|288 / 8
|16.150
|$72,592.00
|T53
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|289 / 9
|12.000
|$51,467.00
|T53
|Kurt Kitayama
|289 / 9
|12.000
|$51,467.00
|T53
|Angel Hidalgo
|289 / 9
|n/a (non-member)
|$51,467.00
|T56
|Peter Uihlein
|290 / 10
|n/a (non-member)
|$48,625.00
|T56
|Nico Echavarria
|290 / 10
|10.000
|$48,625.00
|T56
|Marek Fleming - a
|290 / 10
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T56
|Jordan Spieth
|290 / 10
|10.000
|$48,625.00
|T56
|Bud Cauley
|290 / 10
|10.000
|$48,625.00
|T61
|Jackson Van Paris
|291 / 11
|n/a (non-member)
|$47,242.00
|T61
|Spencer Tibbits
|291 / 11
|n/a (non-member)
|$47,242.00
|T63
|Eric Lee - a
|293 / 13
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T63
|Caleb Surratt
|293 / 13
|n/a (non-member)
|$46,551.00
|T65
|James Nicholas
|294 / 14
|n/a (non-member)
|$44,938.00
|T65
|Russell Henley
|294 / 14
|6.875
|$44,938.00
|T65
|Neal Shipley
|294 / 14
|6.875
|$44,938.00
|T65
|Hideki Matsuyama
|294 / 14
|6.875
|$44,938.00
|T65
|Andrew Putnam
|294 / 14
|6.875
|$44,938.00
|T65
|William Mouw
|294 / 14
|6.875
|$44,938.00
|71
|Patrick Rodgers
|297 / 17
|6.000
|$43,324.00
|72
|Dylan Wu
|298 / 18
|5.750
|$42,858.00
The legendary Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra, who is largely associated with the nearby New York Yankees, famously quipped, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” Never mind that he was the manager of the New York Mets at the time (1973), but that’s also a professional baseball team in the Big Apple. Some 85 miles away on Long Island, Clark can relate after hanging on to clip Sam Burns by the slimmest of margins of victory.
The champ ultimately needed a birdie try from 24 feet, five inches at the par-5 16th hole to drop, which it did. It was a confidence-boosting result that redeemed a dreadful drive that missed the fairway left, but because it expanded his lead to two at the time, it yielded the breathing room to emerge from a three-putt bogey at the next hole and put his stamp on the championship with a classic two-putt par at the last.
The U.S. Open is renowned for identifying the best player in the field, but Clark already had been showcasing his best self upon arrival with a win, a solo third and a T11 as the nearest objects in his rearview mirror. So, it’s more accurate to cite that Shinnecock Hills validated that the best player won, which was the expectation for that course. Yet, he was merely 34th in the Official World Golf Ranking, and that was after slotting 75th after missing the cut at the PGA Championship. However, with his second major contributing to the 104-week rolling formula, he’ll climb back into the top 10 when it’s updated. It’s a bubble that he hadn’t populated since late March of 2025.
For winning the 2023 U.S. Open, Clark was already exempt in the major through 2033. That now extends three more years through 2036. He’s also extended his exemptions into the next five editions of each of the other three majors.
Burns’ consolation for a closing 3-under 67 is a career-best finish in a major. It’s his third straight top 10 in the U.S. Open and fourth overall.
The only other golfer who finished in red numbers was Tom Kim at 1-under 279. He won the battle of the birthday boys with Scottie Scheffler, who checked up one stroke back at even par. While Kim turned 24, Scheffler was celebrating his 30th birthday with the prospect of completing the career Grand Slam and on Father’s Day no less. The father of two will try again at Pebble Beach Golf Links, site of the 2027 U.S. Open.
Scheffler’s consolation is that he’s back on top in the FedExCup standings. Clark jumps 14 spots to fourth.
Elsewhere, the soon-to-be PGA TOUR member via PGA TOUR University Accelerated, Jackson Koivun, shared low-amateur honors with soon-to-be University of Oklahoma junior Ryder Cowan at 5-over 285.
Defending champion J.J. Spaun missed the cut of low 60 and ties by four strokes.