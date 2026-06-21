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52M AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at 126th U.S. Open

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Wyndham Clark goes wire-to-wire to win U.S. Open

Wyndham Clark goes wire-to-wire to win U.S. Open


Wyndham Clark earns 750 FedExCup points, $4.5 million with win at 126th U.S. Open

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Written by Rob Bolton

Wyndham Clark earns 750 FedExCup points, $4.5 million with win at 126th U.S. Open

In the wild world of sports, coming out on top at the U.S. Open in golf undoubtedly feels more like something earned than something won because so often it’s an experience in survival. Beginning the final round with a six-stroke lead and still needing a par at the 72nd of 72 holes to prevail by one, well, that’s what the work looks like.

Wyndham Clark has been there and done that, and now he’s done it again. Three years after breaking through in the U.S. Open, he captured a second title on Sunday, this time at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island in New York in the 126th edition of the tournament. Clark closed with 3-over 73 and posted 4-under 276 en route to a wire-to-wire triumph. He led by two and four strokes after each of the first two rounds, respectively.

In addition to 750 FedExCup points and $4.5 million of the $22.5-million purse, the 32-year-old re-ups on the perks that he was awarded in 2023 after taking the title at Los Angeles Country Club. Those details and more are laid out below the table of the 72 golfers who cashed at Shinnecock Hills.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNEDEARNINGS
1Wyndham Clark276 / -4750.000$4,500,000.00
2Sam Burns277 / -3500.000$2,430,000.00
3Tom Kim279 / -1350.000$1,532,530.00
T4J.T. Poston280 / E300.000$920,882.00
T4Keith Mitchell280 / E300.000$920,882.00
T4Scottie Scheffler280 / E300.000$920,882.00
T7Joaquin Niemann281 / 1n/a (non-member)$617,090.00
T7Tyrrell Hatton281 / 1n/a (non-member)$617,090.00
T7Gary Woodland281 / 1212.500$617,090.00
T7Sam Stevens281 / 1212.500$617,090.00
T11Justin Rose282 / 2115.000$405,862.00
T11Aaron Rai282 / 2115.000$405,862.00
T11John Parry282 / 2115.000$405,862.00
T11Tommy Fleetwood282 / 2115.000$405,862.00
T11Xander Schauffele282 / 2115.000$405,862.00
T11Sahith Theegala282 / 2115.000$405,862.00
T17Ludvig Åberg283 / 365.000$280,966.00
T17Justin Thomas283 / 365.000$280,966.00
T17Ben Griffin283 / 365.000$280,966.00
T17Akshay Bhatia283 / 365.000$280,966.00
T17Collin Morikawa283 / 365.000$280,966.00
22Matt Fitzpatrick284 / 453.000$230,220.00
T23Ben James285 / 543.000$181,101.00
T23Ryan Fox285 / 543.000$181,101.00
T23Jackson Koivun - a285 / 5n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
T23Ben Kohles285 / 543.000$181,101.00
T23Pierceson Coody285 / 543.000$181,101.00
T23Ryder Cowan - a285 / 5n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
T23Alex Fitzpatrick285 / 543.000$181,101.00
T23Corey Conners285 / 543.000$181,101.00
T23Emiliano Grillo285 / 543.000$181,101.00
T32Max McGreevy286 / 627.857$128,756.00
T32Dustin Johnson286 / 6n/a (non-member)$128,756.00
T32Rory McIlroy286 / 627.857$128,756.00
T32Maverick McNealy286 / 627.857$128,756.00
T32Brian Harman286 / 627.857$128,756.00
T32Zac Blair286 / 627.857$128,756.00
T32Keegan Bradley286 / 627.857$128,756.00
T39Jacob Bridgeman287 / 721.563$101,859.00
T39Johnny Keefer287 / 721.563$101,859.00
T39Miles Russell - a287 / 7n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
T39Robert MacIntyre287 / 721.563$101,859.00
T43Max Greyserman288 / 816.150$72,592.00
T43Chris Gotterup288 / 816.150$72,592.00
T43Harry Higgs288 / 816.150$72,592.00
T43Michael Brennan288 / 816.150$72,592.00
T43Cameron Young288 / 816.150$72,592.00
T43Laurie Canter288 / 8n/a (non-member)$72,592.00
T43Niklas Nørgaard288 / 8n/a (non-member)$72,592.00
T43Ryo Hisatsune288 / 816.150$72,592.00
T43Sungjae Im288 / 816.150$72,592.00
T43Michael Kim288 / 816.150$72,592.00
T53Adrien Dumont de Chassart289 / 912.000$51,467.00
T53Kurt Kitayama289 / 912.000$51,467.00
T53Angel Hidalgo289 / 9n/a (non-member)$51,467.00
T56Peter Uihlein290 / 10n/a (non-member)$48,625.00
T56Nico Echavarria290 / 1010.000$48,625.00
T56Marek Fleming - a290 / 10n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
T56Jordan Spieth290 / 1010.000$48,625.00
T56Bud Cauley290 / 1010.000$48,625.00
T61Jackson Van Paris291 / 11n/a (non-member)$47,242.00
T61Spencer Tibbits291 / 11n/a (non-member)$47,242.00
T63Eric Lee - a293 / 13n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
T63Caleb Surratt293 / 13n/a (non-member)$46,551.00
T65James Nicholas294 / 14n/a (non-member)$44,938.00
T65Russell Henley294 / 146.875$44,938.00
T65Neal Shipley294 / 146.875$44,938.00
T65Hideki Matsuyama294 / 146.875$44,938.00
T65Andrew Putnam294 / 146.875$44,938.00
T65William Mouw294 / 146.875$44,938.00
71Patrick Rodgers297 / 176.000$43,324.00
72Dylan Wu298 / 185.750$42,858.00

The legendary Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra, who is largely associated with the nearby New York Yankees, famously quipped, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” Never mind that he was the manager of the New York Mets at the time (1973), but that’s also a professional baseball team in the Big Apple. Some 85 miles away on Long Island, Clark can relate after hanging on to clip Sam Burns by the slimmest of margins of victory.

The champ ultimately needed a birdie try from 24 feet, five inches at the par-5 16th hole to drop, which it did. It was a confidence-boosting result that redeemed a dreadful drive that missed the fairway left, but because it expanded his lead to two at the time, it yielded the breathing room to emerge from a three-putt bogey at the next hole and put his stamp on the championship with a classic two-putt par at the last.

The U.S. Open is renowned for identifying the best player in the field, but Clark already had been showcasing his best self upon arrival with a win, a solo third and a T11 as the nearest objects in his rearview mirror. So, it’s more accurate to cite that Shinnecock Hills validated that the best player won, which was the expectation for that course. Yet, he was merely 34th in the Official World Golf Ranking, and that was after slotting 75th after missing the cut at the PGA Championship. However, with his second major contributing to the 104-week rolling formula, he’ll climb back into the top 10 when it’s updated. It’s a bubble that he hadn’t populated since late March of 2025.

For winning the 2023 U.S. Open, Clark was already exempt in the major through 2033. That now extends three more years through 2036. He’s also extended his exemptions into the next five editions of each of the other three majors.

Burns’ consolation for a closing 3-under 67 is a career-best finish in a major. It’s his third straight top 10 in the U.S. Open and fourth overall.

The only other golfer who finished in red numbers was Tom Kim at 1-under 279. He won the battle of the birthday boys with Scottie Scheffler, who checked up one stroke back at even par. While Kim turned 24, Scheffler was celebrating his 30th birthday with the prospect of completing the career Grand Slam and on Father’s Day no less. The father of two will try again at Pebble Beach Golf Links, site of the 2027 U.S. Open.

Scheffler’s consolation is that he’s back on top in the FedExCup standings. Clark jumps 14 spots to fourth.

Elsewhere, the soon-to-be PGA TOUR member via PGA TOUR University Accelerated, Jackson Koivun, shared low-amateur honors with soon-to-be University of Oklahoma junior Ryder Cowan at 5-over 285.

Defending champion J.J. Spaun missed the cut of low 60 and ties by four strokes.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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