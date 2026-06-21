Points and payouts: See what each player earned at 126th U.S. Open

The U.S. Open is renowned for identifying the best player in the field, but Clark already had been showcasing his best self upon arrival with a win, a solo third and a T11 as the nearest objects in his rearview mirror. So, it’s more accurate to cite that Shinnecock Hills validated that the best player won, which was the expectation for that course. Yet, he was merely 34th in the Official World Golf Ranking, and that was after slotting 75th after missing the cut at the PGA Championship. However, with his second major contributing to the 104-week rolling formula, he’ll climb back into the top 10 when it’s updated. It’s a bubble that he hadn’t populated since late March of 2025.