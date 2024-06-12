How to bet on U.S. Open smartly, responsibly
Written by Birches Health @BirchesHealth
Editor’s note: Birches Health is a leading national provider of Responsible Gaming resources and Problem Gambling treatment, offering clinical care covered by insurance and state government funding.
The U.S. Open is set to take place this week at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in North Carolina. The third of four majors, this year’s event runs June 13-16 as Pinehurst No. 2 hosts for the first time since Martin Kaymer’s runaway victory in 2014.
In last year’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, Wyndham Clark captured his first major title. The defending champ will be facing a stacked field featuring heavy favorite Scottie Scheffler (+300 at BetMGM Sportsbook) who’s coming off a win at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Scheffler is followed on the odds board by the 2011 U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy (+1000) and last month’s PGA Championship winner, Xander Schauffele (+1200).
As the excitement builds, many fans are looking forward to placing wagers on their favorite golfers. However, it's important to approach betting with caution and take a measured approach, especially for prestigious events like the U.S. Open.
Tips for betting smartly and responsibly on the U.S. Open
Betting on golf, especially a tournament like the U.S. Open, demands a careful approach to ensure you enjoy the experience responsibly. Let’s run through some important Responsible Gaming tips for U.S. Open betting.
- Research the tournament: Take time to learn about the course layout, how it may favor certain skill sets, players’ past performances at Pinehurst or similar style courses and current form. And those are just some of the “table stakes” areas to research before betting on the U.S. Open.
- Set a budget: Determine how much money you are willing to risk on U.S. Open betting and stick to it. Wagering options are available throughout the tournament, not just before it, so be sure to save a portion of your planned bankroll for live betting opportunities if you plan to add wagers during play. Your betting budget for the U.S. Open should be an amount that you’re comfortable losing completely, with no impact on your financial wellbeing. Many bettors assume incorrectly that at least some of their wagers will win, but that’s not always the case, so planning for the worst-case scenario ahead of time is critical.
- Diversify your bets: Instead of placing all your money on one golfer, consider spreading your wagers across multiple bet types. This can help manage risk and decrease the likelihood of losing all of them.
- Avoid chasing losses: If you lose a bet, don't try to recover your losses by placing more or larger bets. Stick to your original betting strategy and budget.
- Stay informed: Keep up with the latest news and developments in the tournament. Injuries, weather conditions and other factors can significantly impact performance.
- Don’t bet more just because it’s the U.S. Open: It’s easy to get swept up in the excitement of a major tournament like the U.S. Open, so it’s important to not let the magnitude of the event impact your risk levels. If you regularly bet on golf tournaments, you should stick to your standard betting budget for the U.S. Open. Overextending with larger bets than usual is very risky and can result in significant losses.
Other Responsible Gaming best practices
Beyond golf-specific tips, here are some general Responsible Gaming best practices:
- Know the risks: Understand that betting is inherently risky, and there are no guarantees of winning. In fact, there is a notable “house edge” in sports betting, with sportsbooks’ odds designed for users to lose in the long term.
- Take breaks: It can be difficult to channel your energy into other activities when a highly anticipated event only takes place over a weekend, but don’t let betting on this event consume your entire Thursday-Sunday schedule. Be sure to take breaks and engage in other social activities to maintain balance.
- Seek help if needed: If you find yourself becoming preoccupied with betting, it may be time to assess your gambling behaviors by taking a self-assessment or seeking professional support. There are many free resources and support options for those who may be struggling with gambling issues.
Is it legal to bet on the U.S. Open in North Carolina?
Since its launch three months ago, legal online and retail sports betting have been available in North Carolina, but with specific regulations and limitations. If you are located in the host state of this year’s U.S. Open or plan on attending the event, betting on the U.S. Open is permitted at the eight sportsbooks currently licensed in the state. Make sure to place your bets through legal and regulated platforms to ensure your safety and security.
Where else is it legal to bet on golf?
Sports betting has expanded significantly in the United States, with 38 states and Washington, D.C. having legalized it in some form. That includes 30 locations where online/mobile sports betting is available too. Each state has its own regulations, so it's important to check the specific laws in your area.
The locations with mobile sports betting include: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.
The states that only have in-person sports betting are: Delaware, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin.
(NOTE: North Dakota and Wisconsin state governments have not formally passed sports betting legislation, but some of the states’ tribes offer in-person sports betting on reservation lands.)
Problem gambling resources, care and treatment
If you or someone you know may be struggling with problem gambling, numerous resources are available to help. Birches Health offers virtual clinical care tailored to your individual needs, often covered by insurance or state government funding. A full team of specially trained, licensed therapists can evaluate the potential issues and create custom care plans if needed.
If in-person group support is preferred, Gamblers Anonymous offers hundreds of meetings across the country.
However, the Responsible Gaming tips outlined above can help reduce the chances of you or a loved one needing to seek help. Sports betting should be about adding some additional excitement and rooting interests to the viewing experience for an event that’s already action-packed and full of drama just about every year. Odds indicate that betting on the U.S. Open likely won’t turn a significant profit, so understanding that beforehand is important.