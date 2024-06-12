How to bet on U.S. Open smartly, responsibly

Research the tournament: Take time to learn about the course layout, how it may favor certain skill sets, players’ past performances at Pinehurst or similar style courses and current form. And those are just some of the “table stakes” areas to research before betting on the U.S. Open.

Set a budget: Determine how much money you are willing to risk on U.S. Open betting and stick to it. Wagering options are available throughout the tournament, not just before it, so be sure to save a portion of your planned bankroll for live betting opportunities if you plan to add wagers during play. Your betting budget for the U.S. Open should be an amount that you’re comfortable losing completely, with no impact on your financial wellbeing. Many bettors assume incorrectly that at least some of their wagers will win, but that’s not always the case, so planning for the worst-case scenario ahead of time is critical.

Diversify your bets: Instead of placing all your money on one golfer, consider spreading your wagers across multiple bet types. This can help manage risk and decrease the likelihood of losing all of them.

Avoid chasing losses: If you lose a bet, don't try to recover your losses by placing more or larger bets. Stick to your original betting strategy and budget.

Stay informed: Keep up with the latest news and developments in the tournament. Injuries, weather conditions and other factors can significantly impact performance.