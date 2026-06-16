U.S. Open props: Which players are built to conquer Shinnecock Hills?

If experience is our greatest teacher, I will rely on a pair of veterans who both crashed the top 10 in 2018. In an event where the champion, Brooks Koepka, posted 1-over 281 to win, Reed played the weekend 71-68 (1 under) to finish alone in fourth place. His exquisite touch on and around the greens is his magic. He rolls into town with momentum from the first two major championships of the season, T10 at the PGA Championship, preceded by T12 at the Masters. Hatton also improved as the 2018 event went on. After opening with 75, he closed 70-72-69 for T6. Last year at Oakmont, another rugged test, he cashed T4, his fourth consecutive payday at the U.S. Open. He missed the cut at Aronimink, but was T3 at the Masters, and knows how to get it around in breezy, demanding conditions.