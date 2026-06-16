Running with Rick: Shinnecock Hills poised to test golf's best as USGA’s greatest test

His tee-to-green numbers are spectacular, beating the TOUR by 1.25 strokes per round, and he recently switched to a mallet-style putter to hopefully shore up the rest of his game. The early returns have been positive, with Åberg gaining strokes putting in each of his last two starts. He’s third in total driving this year, which will be most beneficial at Shinnecock Hills. He may struggle around the green more than I would like, but he hits nearly 70% of his greens in regulation, so that flaw doesn’t often get exposed.