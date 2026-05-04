The First Look: Truist Championship

FIELD NOTES: McIlroy returns to some happy hunting ground. McIlroy has won at Quail Hollow four times in his career, including 2024, the last time the Truist Championship was played in Charlotte. McIlroy has played a fairly limited schedule so far in 2026, but, along with his Masters victory, he also has a T2 at The Genesis Invitational. … After his wire-to-wire victory at the Cadillac Championship, Cameron Young is back in action. Young has had a spectacular start to his 2026 campaign with two wins – including at THE PLAYERS Championship – and five top-10 finishes in nine events. … Despite McIlroy’s dominance at this event, there has never been a player who has successfully defended his title. Sepp Straka, who won by two last year in Philadelphia, is hoping to change that. Straka has three top 10s so far this season, including last week at the Cadillac Championship. He finished T8 the last time the Truist was played at Quail Hollow. … Matt Fitzpatrick returns to action after he and brother Alex (who is also in the field of the Truist Championship after finishing T9 at the Cadillac Championship) won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. It was Fitzpatrick’s third win of 2026 and second in a row. No golfer has won three PGA TOUR events in a row since 2017. … In all, seven of the top 10 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking – including Fitzpatrick, Young and McIlroy – are teeing it up at Quail Hollow. That includes Xander Schauffele, who was runner-up in Charlotte in both 2023 and 2024.