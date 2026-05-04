Truist Championship: How to watch featured groups including Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, more

European Ryder Cup teammates and the combined winners of four of the last seven TOUR events, McIlroy and Fitzpatrick link up for the first two rounds this week at Quail Hollow. McIlroy will make his first start since he put the green jacket back on his shoulders, while Fitzpatrick will be looking for his third straight win after capturing his beloved RBC Heritage and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his brother Alex. McIlroy, a four-time winner at Quail Hollow, could pick no better place to return to the fold.