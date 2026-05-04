Truist Championship: How to watch featured groups including Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, more
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Golf is Hard at Quail Hollow Club
A stacked field returns to Quail Hollow for the Truist Championship, the sixth Signature Event this season.
Sepp Straka looks to defend his 2025 Truist title as a loaded field of past winners and major champions will try to take him down. The chase pack includes back-to-back Masters champion Rory McIlroy, a three-time winner already this season in Matt Fitzpatrick and 10-time PGA TOUR winner Xander Schauffele, among others.
Here’s a look at the notable pairings for this week’s Trustin Championship, which will be featured on PGA TOUR Live and Golf Channel coverage during the first two rounds of the competition.
Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick
European Ryder Cup teammates and the combined winners of four of the last seven TOUR events, McIlroy and Fitzpatrick link up for the first two rounds this week at Quail Hollow. McIlroy will make his first start since he put the green jacket back on his shoulders, while Fitzpatrick will be looking for his third straight win after capturing his beloved RBC Heritage and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his brother Alex. McIlroy, a four-time winner at Quail Hollow, could pick no better place to return to the fold.
Young comes hot off a dominant wire-to-wire performance at another sprawling layout at the Cadillac Championship, looking to continue his form through the Truist and enter the PGA Championship in the best form of his career in pursuit of his first major championship. He will lineup alongside his successful Ryder Cup Four-ball partner Thomas, who enters off a solid T23 finish at Cadillac, his second-best mark this season.
Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg
Schauffele returns to Quail Hollow for his first start since the RBC Heritage, looking to continue a torrid stretch of seven straight top-25 finishes, including four top 10s. He finished T28 in last year’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, but did notch a solo-second here in 2024. Teeing off alongside him is Åberg, on a nearly identical trajectory of six straight top-25 finishes that also includes four top 10s.
Fleetwood heads to the Carolinas looking to rekindle the form that saw him start his season with four top-10 finishes in his first five events. He hasn’t cracked the top 20 since the Valero Texas Open, but could get a spark playing alongside Kim, who comes in off a solo-third at Harbour Town and a T4 at Doral, sitting sixth in the FedExCup.
How to follow (all times ET):
Special programming alert:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Truist Championship on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Thursday-Friday: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- TOURCAST Range:
- Tune in here, Monday-Sunday
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group/featured group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups/featured hole (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Thursday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.