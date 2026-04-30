Draws and Fades: Hone in on players with sustainable distance at Cadillac Championship
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Highlights | Round 1 | Cadillac
The Blue Monster didn’t quite live up to its nickname in the opening round of the Cadillac Championship. The scoring average for the day was roughly one-third of a stroke under par, but it did show its teeth as winds picked up in the afternoon.
Scottie Scheffler, the pre-tournament favorite, started hot by making birdie on three of his first five holes of the day but stalled out after that. He played his final 13 holes at 2-over par and didn’t make a single birdie the rest of the way.
Scheffler played alongside Cameron Young, who was on a completely different level in Round 1. Young fired a bogey-free 64 that required only 20 putts. That putting mark is the fewest needed in a round in Young’s career. The reigning champion at THE PLAYERS was totally dialed in. He gained more than one stroke on Approach, Around the Green and with the putter.
Cameron Young Round 1 highlights from Cadillac
That was the round of the day and beat the field by more than seven strokes. Scoring conditions got considerably more difficult as the morning turned to afternoon, with winds and firm greens challenging the best players in the world. With only 72 players in the field this week and all of them playing off the first tee, we can expect those tee-time scoring discrepancies to remain constant throughout the week.
Here are a few wagers to consider after the first round of play in Miami:
Min Woo Lee End of Round 2 Top 10 (+305), DraftKings Sportsbook
Oh, what could have been for Min Woo Lee, who was 4-under par and in the middle of the 18th fairway with a short club in hand. He yanked his approach left into the water and carded a double-bogey 6 to end his otherwise excellent round of golf. One bad swing cost Lee at least two strokes, but it shouldn’t overshadow how well he played for the rest of the day.
Entering the week, Min Woo Lee was a popular option, and for good reason. His skill set should be perfect for Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course based on his elite distance and improved short game. Through at least one round, that has proven to be correct.
Lee averaged 186 mph off the tee, which translated to a 343-yard Driving Distance — first in the field. His short game was resolute, earning him more than 2.5 strokes both around the greens and on the putting surfaces. He scrambled successfully on five of seven attempts.
He’ll go to bed tonight with a sour taste in his mouth, but there were plenty of positive takeaways, and his score was not entirely reflective of how well he played.
Nico Echavarria End of Round 2 Top 5 (+265), DraftKings Sportsbook
When Nico Echavarria gets into contention, he often stays there. He has only two top-40 finishes this year, but one is a T8 at Pebble Beach and the other is a win at PGA National. Michael Kim eloquently described the Blue Monster course as “PGA National on steroids,” which should sound pretty good to Echavarria.
His opening-round 67 (5-under) featured 11 fairways and 15 greens, both ranked inside the top five for the day. His only bogey came on the par-5 8th hole, which is the most difficult par 5 on the course, but still a hole where bogey lost Echavarria more than one stroke to the field.
Now he’s going to get the benefit of an early tee time on Friday, with the hopes of posting a solid number. With the course getting exponentially more difficult as the day wears on, Echavarria is in an excellent position to take advantage.
Gary Woodland Tournament Top 5 (+335), DraftKings Sportsbook
There were only a handful of bogey-free rounds on Thursday, and one of them was claimed by Gary Woodland, who fired a 4-under 68. Since the conclusion of THE PLAYERS Championship, Woodland has played 17 rounds and beaten the field in 13 of them.
He’s not only beating the field, but he’s doing it most consistently and impressively. His round on Thursday in Miami was no different. Woodland did his damage on approach, gaining more than two strokes on the field, and with the putter, picking up another 1.5 strokes against his peers.
Those two facets alone give him such a sustainable edge at every golf course, but remember, Woodland is also one of the longest hitters on the circuit. Distance is not something that you sometimes forget to come to the golf course — that’s with you every day. So now, Woodland has built three very strong, sustainable pillars in his game that make it hard to fathom he’ll go any direction but up the leaderboard.
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