Odds outlook: Scottie Scheffler leads as betting favorite at Texas Children’s Houston Open
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Scottie Scheffler chips in from 71 feet for birdie on No. 16 at THE PLAYERS
Written by Mike Glasscott
Scottie Scheffler (+350) returns to action and to the top of the odds board by a wide margin this week at the Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The 20-time TOUR winner is a clear betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook as he looks for his second victory of the 2026 season and first in the Houston area. After two disappointing results in Florida (by his standards), T24 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and T22 at THE PLAYERS Championship, the Dallas resident returns to a track where he has done everything but lift the trophy late on Sunday afternoon. Scheffler, who has never missed the weekend in five previous events at Memorial Park, shared second in three of the last four (no event in 2023) and earned a T9 payday in the other. With only 24 sand penalty areas and water on just four holes on the par-70, 7,475-yard layout, his power and sharp iron play stand out. When he’s in the field, he’s the favorite.
Chris Gotterup (+1800) is a distant second choice on the odds board and the only player to win twice on TOUR this season. The New Jersey native picked up two wins in his first three starts but just one payday inside the top 20 over the next four (T18 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational). Massive off the tee, he ranks third in Driving Distance (All Drives) and will have no problem gripping it and ripping it on the third-longest course used on TOUR in 2026. In eight previous loops at Memorial Park, six have produced rounds in the 60s (T18-T57).
Chris Gotterup holes out 43-foot eagle putt on No. 9 at THE PLAYERS
Australian Min Woo Lee (+2200) set the Memorial Park tournament scoring record in soaked conditions in 2025. Posting four rounds of 67 or better, including 63 and 64, he led by four after 54 holes and earned his first victory on the PGA TOUR. The five-time winner worldwide made 26 birdies for the week and only squared one bogey in his final 44 holes while making 61 of 65 putts from inside 10 feet for the week. Yet to miss the weekend in six starts in 2026, he shared second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and cashed T6 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Min Woo Lee's winning highlights from Houston Open
After racking up four top-10 paydays and five results of T11 or better, Jake Knapp (+2200) did not want to see the West Coast Swing conclude. His arrival in Florida began with a late withdrawal before the Arnold Palmer Invitational and was followed by a missed cut at THE PLAYERS the next week. In a vacuum, his bona fides are state of the art for this event: Smash it, find it and hole putts. He sits 14th in Driving Distance (All Drives) and second in Strokes Gained: Putting. In his second start at Memorial Park in 2025, he sat 10-under par after 54 holes before a final round 71 saw him drift to T27.
Brooks Koepka (+2200) was selected by Tom Doak to be the player consultant for the 2019 redesign of Memorial Park to bring it to TOUR standards. In the first event in November of 2020, the five-time major champion closed 65-65 to share fifth place. After a slow West Coast start in 2026, Koepka unsurprisingly jumped back into the conversation in three of four events in the Florida Swing. He opened with a T9 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and tacked on a T13 payday at THE PLAYERS, followed by a T18 at the Valspar Championship. He leads the TOUR in SG: Approach the Green, much to the chagrin of Scheffler, and sits sixth SG: Tee-to-Green. With five par 3s and three par 5s in play again this week, his precision and power will be a high priority. Now, about that putter...
Brooks Koepka sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at THE PLAYERS
Sam Burns (+2500) returns to an event where he populated the top 10 (T7, T7) during the first two editions, albeit played in November. The event moved to March in 2024 and for the third consecutive season will be part of the “Texas Two-Step” before the first major championship of the year, the Masters. The Louisiana native, who last won on TOUR in 2023, owns two victories in the state of Texas. His 2026 campaign features three missed cuts in six starts. His three paydays include T27 (The American Express), T6 (AT&T Pebble Beach) and T13 at THE PLAYERS. In difficult conditions over the final 54 holes at TPC Sawgrass, he posted 68-69-69 and was second in SG: Putting for the week. In 2025, he led the TOUR in SG: Putting.
Marco Penge (+3000) was one of five Europeans in contention last weekend at the Valspar Championship, including 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open winner Stephan Jaeger. The Englishman, ranked 36th in the OWGR, won three times on the DP World Tour in 2025 to secure his PGA TOUR card. His calling card is his supreme power off the tee and ability to hole putts, the perfect recipe for this week. After missing the cut in his first two events, he played all four rounds in a no-cut event at Pebble Beach before opening eyes with rounds of 66-64 at The Riviera Country Club (T16). He missed the cut at THE PLAYERS, hardly surprising for a first-time participant, but rallied with a T4 at the Valspar Championship, where he was third in SG: Tee-to-Green and 13th in SG: Putting.
Rickie Fowler (+3000), who has not won on TOUR since the 2023 Rocket Classic, is off to a perfect start (six straight made cuts) in 2026. After four results of T28 or better, he returned to Florida and earned a share of ninth place as a sponsor’s exemption at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his first top 10 of the campaign. Ranked ninth in SG: Putting this season, a hot putter would go a long way to ending his drought, thus pushing him into the field at the Masters.
Past winners of the Texas Children’s Houston Open entered, but odds not listed above:
- 2024: Stephan Jaeger (+6500)
- 2022: Tony Finau (+8000)
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel:
- +3300: Nicolai Højgaard, Kurt Kitayama, Michael Thorbjorsen
- +4000: Harris English, Ben Griffin, Adam Scott, Harry Hall
- +4500: Keith Mitchell, Ryan Gerard, Shane Lowry
- +5500: Jason Day, Rasmus Højgaard, Sam Stevens, Wyndham Clark
- +6000: Taylor Pendrith, Pierceson Coody
- +6500: Sungjae Im
- +7000: Alex Smalley, Sahith Theegala
- +8000: Kristoffer Reitan, Ricky Castillo, Gary Woodland, Max Greyserman, Patrick Rodgers, Will Zalatoris, Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Jordan Smith
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