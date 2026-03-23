Odds outlook: Scottie Scheffler leads as betting favorite at Texas Children’s Houston Open

The 20-time TOUR winner is a clear betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook as he looks for his second victory of the 2026 season and first in the Houston area. After two disappointing results in Florida (by his standards), T24 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and T22 at THE PLAYERS Championship, the Dallas resident returns to a track where he has done everything but lift the trophy late on Sunday afternoon. Scheffler, who has never missed the weekend in five previous events at Memorial Park, shared second in three of the last four (no event in 2023) and earned a T9 payday in the other. With only 24 sand penalty areas and water on just four holes on the par-70, 7,475-yard layout, his power and sharp iron play stand out. When he’s in the field, he’s the favorite.