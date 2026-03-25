Horses for Courses: Ryan Fox, Memorial Park an ideal match as TOUR shifts to Texas

When looking at his history at Memorial Park, the fit becomes even more interesting. In 2025, he gained 2.45 strokes off the tee. In 2024, he gained another 2.86 strokes off the tee. He has clearly been able to overpower this place. His best finish here came in 2025 when he finished T18, but that result was held back by poor approach play in three of the four rounds. What stood out, though, was the way he finished the week. On Sunday, he gained 2.52 strokes on approach. It could be reaching, but it seems promising.