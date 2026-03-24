Texas Children's Houston Open prop bets: Expect Brooks Koepka to thrive at Memorial Park

Finau, the last November winner at Memorial Park, finished T2 in defense in the first March edition to Jaeger and earned T32 money in 2025. Jaeger, who cashed T35 and T9 in the two November events, followed up his March win with T11 in defense. Lee saw the course for the first time in 2025 and set the tournament scoring record, albeit in soft, wet conditions. Defending for the first time can be tricky, but the Aussie has won other times worldwide and should be able to cook in downtown Houston.