Texas Children's Houston Open prop bets: Expect Brooks Koepka to thrive at Memorial Park
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DraftKings: How to increase winning chances at Texas Children's
Written by Mike Glasscott
The Texas Children’s Houston Open returns to Memorial Park Golf Course for the sixth time in the last seven seasons. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was the clear-cut favorite before withdrawing on Tuesday, and now there’s a wide-open field on the third-longest course on TOUR this season (par 70; 7,475 yards). DraftKings Sportsbook offers opportunities to stack winning tickets in prop and specialty markets. Let’s go!
(Editor’s Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Winner without Min Woo Lee, Sam Burns, Chris Gotterup, or Jake Knapp
Brooks Koepka (+2150) leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach and should thrive again with only 1.25 inches of overseeded rough off the fairways, especially given the extra wrinkle of his role as player consultant on the recent redesign. His putter will have multiple opportunities to catch fire in perfect weather in Houston.
For deeper selection, I am looking at Patrick Rodgers (+5600). Still in search of his first victory on TOUR, he packs enough punch and can roll the rock. Currently on a run of 10 consecutive paydays, the former Stanford man is in excellent form and has not missed the weekend in Houston in his last three visits. Now, let’s find a little luck to get it over the finish line!
Recent champions: Top-40 Same Game Parlay (+372)
- 2025: Min Woo Lee (-270)
- 2024: Stephan Jaeger (-124)
- 2022: Tony Finau (-110)
Remember, there was no event in the calendar year of 2023 as the tournament shifted from fall to spring.
Finau, the last November winner at Memorial Park, finished T2 in defense in the first March edition to Jaeger and earned T32 money in 2025. Jaeger, who cashed T35 and T9 in the two November events, followed up his March win with T11 in defense. Lee saw the course for the first time in 2025 and set the tournament scoring record, albeit in soft, wet conditions. Defending for the first time can be tricky, but the Aussie has won other times worldwide and should be able to cook in downtown Houston.
Course Horses: Top-20 Same Game Parlay (+3400)
Both Alejandro Tosti (+720) and Gary Woodland (+300) enjoyed the move to March at Memorial Park.
Tosti, fresh off his first made cut of the season with a T30 at a difficult Valspar Championship, owns two top-five paydays from two starts in Houston. The 2024 edition, where he earned T2 on debut, saw him match Scheffler for the most birdies at the event (22). In 2025, he added 23 more birdies and cashed T5. The 29-year-old played from the final group in each tournament.
Woodland, who also found form with a T14 at Valspar, missed the cut in his first visit to Houston in 2021, but responded with T9 (2022), T21 (2024) and T2 (2025), which included matching the course record (62) in the final round. Woodland also circled 23 birdies in 2025 after racking up 20 in 2024. In his last 12 loops, 11 posted 70 or better. Tosti is a perfect 8-8 in rounds in the 60s.
Streakin’: To Make the Cut Same Game Parlay (+474)
Entered in the field of 135 this week, Rickie Fowler (12), Keith Mitchell (11), Patrick Rodgers (10), John Parry (nine) and Adam Scott (nine) own the longest streaks on TOUR of qualifying for the weekend. If this is too exotic, no problem, pick your favorites and create your own parlay!
Rob Bolton’s Top 5 Power Rankings Parlay: To Make the Cut Parlay (+314)
Last week, Akshay Bhatia, the No. 5 player in his Power Rankings, withdrew from the event before his tee time on Thursday, but the top four advanced to the weekend. Without Scottie Scheffler in the field, this price increases. All I need is 36 solid holes! Remember, you can also turn this into top 40 (including ties), or even higher up the leaderboard, if you need to push the envelope!
Group C Winner
Marco Penge (+345), a three-time winner on the DP World Tour in 2025, finally sprang to life last week in Tampa. The demanding layout of the Copperhead Course was exactly what he needed to wake up his power off the tee and precision into the greens. Sitting just three shots off the 54-hole lead, his final round 71 earned him a share of fourth place. He ended the week T15 in fairways, T4 greens in regulation, and not many hit it farther. Now that the lid is off, it’s time to go!
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