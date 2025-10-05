Golfbet recap: Steven Fisk emerges with first win in dramatic finish at Sanderson Farms Championship

After enduring a challenging season, Max Homa now has top 20s in the first two tournaments of the FedExCup Fall. He answered a T19 at the Procore with a T18 at the Sanderson Farms. The latter included a field-low 64 in the third round. His star power in a field devoid of those similarly classified muted his value to win as his outright odds were just +4000. That was tied for 11th-shortest.

Tom Kim was way out at +10000 to win and finished T11. It’s his first top-15 finish in eight months. It’s as good a result as it is a reminder that he’s still just 23 years of age.

Taylor Montgomery also was +10000 to win, but he’s been flashing the kind of firepower that got him to the PGA TOUR in the first place. He finished in a share of sixth place for his third top 15 in five starts. It’s been a long road since he tore muscles in both shoulders last year, but he’s putting to use opportunities that securing conditional status via a medical extension this season have afforded. And it’s not over yet.

Pierceson Coody (+7000) has been in the catbird’s seat since clinching his 2026 PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour this season. With conditional status on the PGA TOUR in 2025, he’s been able to make 13 starts. They haven’t been as fruitful as his sizzling play on the Korn Ferry Tour, but he’s now 132nd in the FedExCup after a T14 at the Sanderson Farms.