Golfbet recap: Steven Fisk emerges with first win in dramatic finish at Sanderson Farms Championship
3 Min Read
Steven Fisk’s interview after winning the Sanderson Farms
Written by Rob Bolton
One week after Sunday Singles determined the outcome at the Ryder Cup, another head-to-head competition broke out late at the Sanderson Farms Championship – despite that it’s a Full-Field Event of 132 golfers. However, unlike Europe’s win at Bethpage Black, an American sealed victory at The Country Club of Jackson.
With a field-best, 8-under 64 in his final round, Georgia native Steven Fisk emerged with a two-shot title over Garrick Higgo of South Africa in central Mississippi. Fisk buried nine birdies on Sunday, including three in a row to walk off his breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR. His 24-under 264 aggregate is a new course record of the 12 editions of the tournament since The Country Club of Jackson assumed the role as host in 2014.
After opening with a 65 to share the first-round lead with three others, Higgo led outright after the second and third rounds. Fisk was two back when the pair went off together in the last twosome in the finale. They were in a logjam for a while until breaking free from the pack on the inward side.
With both picking off birdies with regularity, they were tied for the lead with two holes to play, and then Fisk flushed his approaches at the par-4 17th and 18th holes to set up conversions from inside 3 feet and 4 feet, respectively. Higgo settled for pars on both to define his deficit in the match-play feel. Three others checked up three strokes adrift of the lefty.
Steven Fisk sinks 41-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Sanderson Farms
That Fisk closed so confidently from tee to green speaks to his strengths for hitting full shots. He led the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024 in both greens in regulation and ball-striking. It’s the kind of skill set that requires a hot week with the putter, but that’s what happened as the PGA TOUR rookie finished T13 in Strokes Gained: Putting at the Sanderson Farms. It’s also not a shock that it happened at The Country Club of Jackson. The previous two champions – Luke List (2023) and Kevin Yu (2024) – profile similarly.
Fisk was +8000 to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel. While lucrative for his ticketholders, it still hits as shorter than expected given that he hadn’t recorded a top 25 in his last nine starts and managed only one top 10 (T4, Puerto Rico Open) in his first 22 of the season.
Fisk’s win cements fully exempt status as a winner on the PGA TOUR through 2027. He also banks $1,080,000 of the $6-million purse. He’s now exempt into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship. And with 500 FedExCup points injected into his season total, he rises 70 spots to 65th in the FedExCup.
Higgo was after his second victory of the season (Corales Puntacana Championship) and he finished seventh at the Procore Championship in mid-September, so he was a more understandable +4500 to win.
Righteous Rasmus
Rasmus Højgaard was one of the three to share third place. He was the only playing member of the Ryder Cup who competed at the Sanderson Farms. (U.S. Vice Captain Brandt Snedeker missed the cut.) At +2500 to win, the Dane was tied for fifth-shortest. Fellow T3s Vince Whaley and Danny Walker were +5000 and +30000, respectively.
Højgaard heads to the Baycurrent Classic at 75th in the FedExCup, reflective of a gain of 12 spots.
It’s gotta be Yu
Defending champion Kevin Yu was the other at +2500 to win. He performed admirably in his first title defense, finishing T11 and eight swings back of Fisk. He climbed four spots to 61st in the FedExCup, one slot outside the bubble of the Aon Next 10 that will yield entry into the second and third Signature Events in 2026. (There were no changes from 51st to 60th.)
This, that and the other
- After enduring a challenging season, Max Homa now has top 20s in the first two tournaments of the FedExCup Fall. He answered a T19 at the Procore with a T18 at the Sanderson Farms. The latter included a field-low 64 in the third round. His star power in a field devoid of those similarly classified muted his value to win as his outright odds were just +4000. That was tied for 11th-shortest.
- Tom Kim was way out at +10000 to win and finished T11. It’s his first top-15 finish in eight months. It’s as good a result as it is a reminder that he’s still just 23 years of age.
- Taylor Montgomery also was +10000 to win, but he’s been flashing the kind of firepower that got him to the PGA TOUR in the first place. He finished in a share of sixth place for his third top 15 in five starts. It’s been a long road since he tore muscles in both shoulders last year, but he’s putting to use opportunities that securing conditional status via a medical extension this season have afforded. And it’s not over yet.
- Pierceson Coody (+7000) has been in the catbird’s seat since clinching his 2026 PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour this season. With conditional status on the PGA TOUR in 2025, he’s been able to make 13 starts. They haven’t been as fruitful as his sizzling play on the Korn Ferry Tour, but he’s now 132nd in the FedExCup after a T14 at the Sanderson Farms.
- Former PGA TOUR member Doc Redman open-qualified into the field at The Country Club of Jackson and made it count with a T9. He was +60000 to win. The top 10 locks up a spot in the Black Desert Championship on Oct. 23-26. (This week’s Baycurrent Classic is a limited-field invitational built using the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the TOUR Championship, so top 10s at the Sanderson Farms are not eligible.)
That’s the ticket!
This section reflects which bets endorsed by the Golfbet team cashed and where you could find them.
Q: Was the winner in my Power Rankings?
A: No. Fisk has not appeared in a Power Rankings all season.
Rob’s Sleepers
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout (T6) – Top 10 (+550)
- Vince Whaley (T3) – Top 20 (+240)
- Matt Kuchar (T18) – Top 20 (+270)
Glass’ DraftKings Props
- Taylor Montgomery (T6) – Top 20 (+230)
- Vince Whaley (T3) – Group F Winner (+320)
Chris Breece
- Max Homa (T18) – Top 20 (+200)
Jimmy Reinman
- Rasmus Højgaard (T3) – Top European (+650)
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.