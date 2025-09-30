Top 100 watch: Sanderson Farms Championship
3 Min Read
All-time shots from Sanderson Farms
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: For each of the tournaments throughout the FedExCup Fall, Rob is focusing on four PGA TOUR members who are committed to the next tournament, outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings and not yet fully exempt for the 2026 season. None appear in his Power Rankings or Sleepers for the same tournament.
Lee Hodges
- Age: 30
- FedExCup Rank: 108
- Seasons on the PGA TOUR: Four
- Odds to win the Sanderson Farms Championship: +8000
Well, this de-escalated quickly. And if his FedExCup ranking looks like a typo, it’s understandable. The University of Alabama product hit the ground running this season, opening 5-for-5 with a pair of top 10s. He sat 40th in the FedExCup with the build. He was then sidelined for six weeks in part due to an injured rib that cost him a start in THE PLAYERS Championship. He returned with gusto for a T11 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open but has gone just 5-for-13 with two top 30s since. His multi-year exemption for his runaway win at the 3M Open in 2023 is ending, but he can tap into the confidence of a decent track record at the Country Club of Jackson to elevate expectations. He’s cashed in all four of his appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship with a scoring average of 69.69. Still among the best from tee to green, he’s also third on the PGA TOUR in R1 scoring and eighth in par-5 scoring.
Henrik Norlander
- Age: 38
- FedExCup Rank: 119
- Seasons on the PGA TOUR: Eight
- Odds to win the Sanderson Farms Championship: +15000
In the wraparound era, the Swede often was among the rabbits of what was then the Fall Series. That’s because the top two most lucrative tournaments of his career are the Sanderson Farms and The RSM Classic. With a playoff loss in 2023 and a pair of T4s in 2020 and 2021 contributing to an active streak of five paydays at the Country Club of Jackson, he’s earned more here than any other PGA TOUR stop. Of course, both of his friendliest confines are now situated in what is now the FedExCup Fall during which paydays in each in last year’s inaugural edition helped contribute to a spot inside the top 125 of the FedExCup. With both stops among the last six again this season, he’s expected to be a force in the second go-around.
Brandt Snedeker
- Age: 44
- FedExCup Rank: 120
- Seasons on the PGA TOUR: 19
- Odds to win the Sanderson Farms Championship: +30000
One of only two players, captains or vice captains at the Ryder Cup who made the trip to central Mississippi (Rasmus Højgaard of Denmark is the other). A vice captain for the U.S., Snedeker is looking to piggyback a fruitful week at the Procore Championship where he finished T19. It’s one of three top 20s in 20 starts this season for which he burned a career earnings exemption. With his still-potent combination of finding fairways and pouring in putts, he’s sneaky despite his success. The chance to threaten the top 100 is rooted in a healthy body as he creeps up on the third anniversary of having Manubrium Joint Stabilization. Since that uncommon solution, he’s also 2-for-2 at the Country Club of Jackson with a T16 last year.
David Skinns
- Age: 43
- FedExCup Rank: 136
- Seasons on the PGA TOUR: Three
- Odds to win the Sanderson Farms Championship: +10000
While the imagery of the emotions of the last and most distinct of cuts that determines who gets to keep his job is reserved for the matrix of The RSM Classic, nobody has a greater appreciation for its value than this Englishman of a certain age who turned 40 during his rookie season of 2021-22. When it didn’t go well, it was easy to dismiss him as a one-and-done member. But he roared back in 2024 and retained his card for 2025. His first five months of this year were dreadful, but he has enough momentum as a result of three top 10s among seven cuts made in his last eight starts. The surge can be attributed to a massive improvement in his irons, which are his calling card. This is to say that he’s reconnected with what helped get him back here.
Odds were sourced at FanDuel.
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.