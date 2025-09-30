Top 100 watch: Sanderson Farms Championship

While the imagery of the emotions of the last and most distinct of cuts that determines who gets to keep his job is reserved for the matrix of The RSM Classic, nobody has a greater appreciation for its value than this Englishman of a certain age who turned 40 during his rookie season of 2021-22. When it didn’t go well, it was easy to dismiss him as a one-and-done member. But he roared back in 2024 and retained his card for 2025. His first five months of this year were dreadful, but he has enough momentum as a result of three top 10s among seven cuts made in his last eight starts. The surge can be attributed to a massive improvement in his irons, which are his calling card. This is to say that he’s reconnected with what helped get him back here.