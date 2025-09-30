Sanderson Farms prop bets: Keith Mitchell returns with unfinished business in Mississippi
Written by Mike Glasscott
The second event of the FedExCup Fall takes the PGA TOUR to the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The wide-open field of 132 players features defending champion Kevin Yu, who secured his first TOUR title here last year, and Ryder Cupper Rasmus Højgaard, fresh off his victory in New York. Without the usual suspects entered, this week opens the door for deeper plays in the prop markets at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Long-shot winner
With a wide-open field this week, I’m going to take a deeper look down the board. Veteran Eric Cole (+8000) is not afraid to roll in bunches of birdies on Bermuda. The large greens, measuring 6,200 square feet on average, are large targets and will help those who are not as sharp with their iron play. The winner ranked in the top 10 of Strokes Gained: Putting in nine of 11 events. Cole would also fit the profile of a first-time TOUR winner at the event.
Top 5
Making his debut in 2024, South Carolinian Jacob Bridgeman (+650) posted four rounds of 70 or better (18 under) and settled for T11. The owner of four top-five paydays in 2025, including T5 at the John Deere Classic in July. One of just two players in the field to qualify for The TOUR Championship last month, he ranks 15th in SG: Putting and is very familiar with Bermuda greens.
Emiliano Grillo (+600) posted 13-under in 2022 for T5 and 18-under in 2024 for T11. The Argentine closed with 66 at the Procore Championship to cash T4 in the first FedExCup Fall event. All four rounds at Silverado were in the 60s, so I am not concerned about him finding form.
Top 10 (including ties)
Mackenzie Hughes (+320) cashed T8 in 2024 and was the champion in 2022. Both of his career victories on the PGA TOUR have been in the fall portion of the schedule. The Canadian ended a streak of 11 starts without a top-10 payday with a T7 at the Procore Championship, another track where he excels because of his excellent short game.
Keith Mitchell (+350) will feel he is owed one at The Country Club of Jackson. In 2024, he posted 20-under through 54 holes, highlighted by 64 and 65 on Friday and Saturday, to lead Beau Hossler by a shot entering Sunday. Posting 70 from the final group, he missed a playoff by a shot.
After cashing T5 in 2022 followed by T6 in 2023, I’m backing Mark Hubbard (+360) to return to the top 10 in 2025. The last time he was on Bermudagrass, at the Wyndham Championship, he shared third place.
Top 20
Fresh off his win at the ANA Open Golf Tournament in Japan, I will ride the hot hand of Takumi Kanaya (+230). Although he missed the cut in his last three PGA TOUR starts, he did hit the top 10 with T7 at the 3M Open in late July.
I believe putting will be a major factor this week, and not many do it better on TOUR than Taylor Montgomery (+260). Playing as a sponsor exemption, he ranks third in SG: Putting. Bouncing between the PGA TOUR and KFT Tour, he has made the cut in 10 of his last 12 outings, all T38 or better. In his first start in Mississippi in 2022, he posted 12-under for T9.
One of a handful of native sons in the field this week, Fulton, Mississippi native, Chad Ramey (+300) found his best form once the humidity rose in the summer. Qualifying for the weekend in four of his last seven TOUR starts, all have paid T30 or better, including a season-best T7 at the ISCO Championship in July. He closed with 67 at the Procore Championship in his last outing (T30) and arrives home riding momentum.
Stephan Jaeger (+400) makes his ninth appearance in the last 10 years and will look to add to his haul of five T30 or better results. Currently on a streak of four straight paydays of T30 or better, the par 72 (7,461 yards) should be the perfect tonic to get his game back on track after a quiet summer. He has posted 72 or better in 22 consecutive rounds and owns a scoring average of 69.86.
Group F winner
I’m hooking my wagon to Vince Whaley (+320) to continue his excellent play at The Country Club of Jackson and on the PGA TOUR. Making his seventh consecutive start in Mississippi, he’s qualified for the weekend on every visit over the past six years. In the last two editions, he produced his best two paydays, T16 in 2024 and T28 in 2023, and owns 14 of 16 rounds at par or better. On TOUR, he owns the eighth-longest streak of playing the weekend at 13. He also ranks in the top 10 in Par 5 Scoring Average and is fifth in Bogey Avoidance. He does not pack the power of Patrick Fishburn (+300), Jesper Svensson (+360), or Ben An (+360), but his consistent results in this part of the world separated him from the rest. Doug Ghim (+330) has made the cut in four of six in Mississippi, but his recent uneven play knocked him back.
