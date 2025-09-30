Sanderson Farms prop bets: Keith Mitchell returns with unfinished business in Mississippi

I’m hooking my wagon to Vince Whaley (+320) to continue his excellent play at The Country Club of Jackson and on the PGA TOUR. Making his seventh consecutive start in Mississippi, he’s qualified for the weekend on every visit over the past six years. In the last two editions, he produced his best two paydays, T16 in 2024 and T28 in 2023, and owns 14 of 16 rounds at par or better. On TOUR, he owns the eighth-longest streak of playing the weekend at 13. He also ranks in the top 10 in Par 5 Scoring Average and is fifth in Bogey Avoidance. He does not pack the power of Patrick Fishburn (+300), Jesper Svensson (+360), or Ben An (+360), but his consistent results in this part of the world separated him from the rest. Doug Ghim (+330) has made the cut in four of six in Mississippi, but his recent uneven play knocked him back.