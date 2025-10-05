Rasmus Højgaard secures T3 finish at Sanderson Farms Championship fresh off Ryder Cup victory
2 Min Read
Rasmus Højgaard's interview after Round 4 of the Sanderson Farms
Written by Adam Stanley
For the second week in a row, the men of Europe’s Ryder Cup team made some serious noise in the world of golf.
Although the beauty at Bethpage Black will be hard to top any time soon – maybe ever – Rasmus Højgaard fired a 7-under 65 to finish tied for third at the Sanderson Farms Championship just hours after Robert MacIntyre captured the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Sunday on the DP World Tour.
That result marked Højgaard's second top-three finish of 2025, after finishing runner-up alongside twin brother Nicolai at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Højgaard – who said he watched MacIntyre’s win at breakfast in Mississippi – admitted that while he wasn’t firing on all cylinders to start the week, some good golf left him feeling great come Sunday night.
“It started obviously quite low in energy at the start of the week, so started a bit slow. But, yeah, played some great golf here in the week and managed to jump up on the leaderboard,” Højgaard said.
Højgaard was 4 under for his first six holes in Sunday’s finale before giving one back on the par-3 seventh. He went 4 under for his final six holes as well to come in with a 65 – following up his Saturday 66.
He finished five shots back of Steven Fisk, who shot a blistering 8-under 64 to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR.
Højgaard was first in Strokes Gained: Putting for Sunday’s finale, and third for the week – gaining more than nine shots with the flatstick. An area that, after the Ryder Cup, he said needed to improve on the most.
“I think my game got sharper and sharper as the week went on. Putted great, especially today. I've been putting great all week, but especially today. I feel like the hole was a big bucket, so that's always nice when you have that feeling,” he said.
Rasmus Højgaard on Ryder Cup debut, learnings from representing Team Europe
Højgaard will be back in action next week at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan and zipped up to No. 75 in the FedExCup Fall standings, just outside the 51-60 marker – and automatic berths into two early-2026 Signature Events.
“Every time you play good golf it's a big confidence boost. Yeah, I'm looking forward to Japan. It's one of my favorite spots to go to, so hopefully I can take some of this with me,” he said.
“You are still trying to show up to the events you're going to play and do your best.”
Højgaard can also feel buoyed by the success of his fellow teammates from New York. The momentum continues around the world.
“Good showing from the boys there,” Højgaard said.
For him, too.