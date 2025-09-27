Four best bets for Sunday Singles amid European Ryder Cup rout

This is a bit of a correlated market, as Xander Schauffele is +112 to score the upset against Jon Rahm, but I’m heading to Top Point Scorer to try to get a bit more line value on his former partner. Schauffele and Cameron Young are the only two Americans with two points, while Patrick Cantlay has 1.5. Young is favored in the opening match against Justin Rose, but I’m siding with the Englishman, while Rahm has proven a formidable out in Ryder Cups in general but especially this week. I like Cantlay to beat Ludvig Åberg in their Singles matchup, but this approach allows for a significantly better payout under the premise that, if Cantlay gets the full point and Young and Schauffele do no better than a draw, you’ll at least get a dead-heat payout on this one.