Four best bets for Sunday Singles amid European Ryder Cup rout
Written by Will Gray
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Let’s face it: History says Europe is going to win the Ryder Cup.
While still inches shy of a mathematical formality, any hopes for a stirring American comeback at Bethpage Black were zapped Saturday as Luke Donald’s squad kept pouring in putts. The record-setting overnight margin, 11.5 to 4.5, has turned what was expected to be a close competition into a rout that oddsmakers have all but taken off the board.
The U.S. would need to take 10 out of a possible 12 points Sunday for what would be an unprecedented comeback, and FanDuel Sportsbook has priced things out accordingly: Europe, the pre-tournament favorites and -185 to win after the opening round, are now -20000 favorites to lift the trophy. For perspective, that means a $200 bet would earn you an extra dollar if (when) they win.
So, putting the outright market aside, let’s take a look at a few opportunities for bankroll building amid Sunday’s 12-pack of Singles matches:
Justin Rose (+122) over Cameron Young
Could this be the last match of Rose’s illustrious Ryder Cup career? He likely hopes to play again in the future, but at age 45, it’s hardly a guarantee. There would be no better way to cap this week than with another blue point in the leadoff match, as the Englishman will face one of the few Americans who has punched above his weight through two days. Young has shown some impressive form and will have the crowds on his side, but I like this price while backing the guile of a veteran like Rose, who will be fully comfortable in this spot as Europe inches closer to team glory.
Rory McIlroy (-106) over Scottie Scheffler
This line should be flipped, if not with McIlroy as a significant favorite. All the pressure is on Scheffler, who will look to avoid the ignominy of going 0-5 on the week. McIlroy’s work is largely done after Saturday’s double-dip, but he’ll no doubt relish an opportunity to take down the world No. 1. What’s more, there’s a chance that this could be the Cup-clinching point – an extra incentive that rarely is offered to McIlroy, who typically plays early in Singles. Expect this one to have his full attention while he looks to stunt on the New York crowds.
J.J. Spaun (-138) over Sepp Straka
The U.S. Open champ has been pretty solid in his Ryder Cup debut, and he manufactured the lone point of the Saturday Four-ball session nearly singlehandedly while making birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to flip the match. Straka came in with question marks and hasn’t done a ton to quiet them, so this is one of the few matches where I’d be willing to lay a bit of chalk to back an American in what has turned into a sea of blue scoreboards.
Patrick Cantlay (+300) Top American scorer
This is a bit of a correlated market, as Xander Schauffele is +112 to score the upset against Jon Rahm, but I’m heading to Top Point Scorer to try to get a bit more line value on his former partner. Schauffele and Cameron Young are the only two Americans with two points, while Patrick Cantlay has 1.5. Young is favored in the opening match against Justin Rose, but I’m siding with the Englishman, while Rahm has proven a formidable out in Ryder Cups in general but especially this week. I like Cantlay to beat Ludvig Åberg in their Singles matchup, but this approach allows for a significantly better payout under the premise that, if Cantlay gets the full point and Young and Schauffele do no better than a draw, you’ll at least get a dead-heat payout on this one.
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.