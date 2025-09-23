How to bet U.S. Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black

There are five rookies among the 24 players teeing it up this week, but four of them reside in the American team room: Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Russell Henley and U.S. Open champ J.J. Spaun. (Rasmus Højgaard was in the background in Italy as his twin brother, Nicolai, played on the team.) Despite his major credentials, Spaun feels like a deserved outsider among the four Americans as Bradley looks to find a way to best slot him. One of my favorite bets of the week is on Griffin, who I expect to shine as a cap to the best year of his career. Whether he pairs with Thomas or another talented teammate, I think Griffin plays at least three and potentially four matches on a brawny course that could accentuate his advantages off the tee. Give me Griffin 1.5 Points or More (+100) as a bet that could cash by Saturday, let alone by the time the curtain drops on what oddsmakers expect to be another win for the home team.