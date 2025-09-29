Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win at Bethpage

It’s difficult for the Americans to build a path to victory while ceding such a huge chunk of points to their opponents in one specific format. The Europeans took six of eight possible points in Foursomes this week, winning both sessions by 3-1 margins. It’s the third time in the last four editions of the Ryder Cup that the Euros haven’t just had an edge in the alt-shot format, they’ve dominated – taking six of eight points in France in 2018 and seven of a possible eight two years ago in Italy. As it turned out, they needed every bit of that head start on Sunday.