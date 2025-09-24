How to bet European Ryder Cup Team at Bethpage Black

The American team boasts more depth, so the general line of thought is that the longer the tournament goes, the more that aspect will play into their favor. But what about a smaller sample size? Keegan Bradley opted to start with Foursomes in the morning, a format that has typically favored the Europeans. Expect both teams to lead with strength, but the Europeans are almost assuredly going to roll out stalwarts like Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in addition to FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood, who boasts a 4-0-0 career record in Foursomes. FanDuel oddsmakers have listed the Euros at the same underdog price in a three-way market as they are to win the whole thing. Knowing the Americans will be dealing with just as many first-tee jitters as the visitors, I like the idea of backing the top of Europe’s lineup to deliver some early points in their preferred format.