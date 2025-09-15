Golfbet recap: Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler wins Procore Championship
Written by Rob Bolton
It wasn’t a secret that the Procore Championship doubled as a tune-up for 10 Americans headed to the Ryder Cup in two weeks, but the lid-lifter of the FedExCup Fall evolved into a live scrimmage with the No. 1 player on the team finishing on top. Scottie Scheffler won by one at 19-under 269. Just as Captain Keegan Bradley drew it up.
Indeed, Bradley’s boys won’t be able to cite competitive rust or an absence of confidence as they head to Bethpage Black. This is contrary to the home team’s road trip to Italy for the biennial competition in 2023. But to inject one more victory into the veins of the world’s top-ranked talent immediately in advance of the Ryder Cup is a bonus.
Not that anyone is surprised, even though Scheffler had never played Silverado Resort’s North Course or won previously in California. FanDuel was careful as always with him at just +210 to prevail pre-tournament in the field of 144. Ryder Cup teammates Russell Henley (T19) and Justin Thomas (69th) shared second-shortest odds to win at +1600.
Also, as always, Scheffler played the most complete 72 holes. Despite his video game-like numbers and active streak of eight wins after holding the 54-hole lead, his mantra is playing until the whistle blows with the relentless efficiency that slotted him atop the Procore field in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green. Because he finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup, he’s done collecting FedExCup points until 2026, but he earned $1,080,000 of a total prize fund of $6 million.
As for the perks that go with winning, he’s already collected all of those, anyway, so the fields of THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship will go yet another one lower among the qualifiers to fill their fields because Scheffler won yet another PGA TOUR event. This is his 19th career on the circuit.
Scottie every time
With his sixth win of 2025 in the bank, it’s time to update yours.
If you bet exactly $100 pre-tournament at FanDuel for Scheffler to win in all 20 of his PGA TOUR starts in 2025, you’d be $440 richer. The total kickback of his six wins is $1840, and you’d have recaptured $600 of your original investments for a gross of $2,440.
Ryder Cupper roundup
Including Scheffler, four Ryder Cuppers finished inside the top 10. This includes runner-up Ben Griffin (+2500), who led outright after the second and third rounds. Alas, he three-putted the par-5 72nd hole from outside 54 feet for par. Although he failed to fulfill a handful of endorsements to win courtesy of our Golfbet team, he still paid others. Refer to “Our touts, your payouts” below.
Captain’s picks Collin Morikawa (+2500), Harris English (+2700) and Justin Thomas (+1600) pulled up the rear relative to their teammates at Silverado with respective results of T43, T43 and 69th. English and Thomas can be inconsistent if not more of a horse for the course than Morikawa, but Morikawa’s extended struggles likely position him further down the depth chart once they touch ground at Bethpage Black.
Going 10-for-10
Ben Everill’s Ryder Cup-centric preview for the Procore included odds of +500 if you parlayed all 10 Ryder Cuppers in the field to make the cut. That’s a fun wager that was worth it, given that it paid! Sam Burns (T13) and Patrick Cantlay (T30) led the sweat as both survived on the number, but that’s all that matters.
Action Jackson
In the field via his top 10 at the Wyndham Championship and fresh off a dominant Walker Cup victory, Jackson Koivun tied for fourth at Silverado. That trails a T11 at the John Deere Classic, a T6 at the ISCO Championship and a T5 at Sedgefield Country Club. If he were a professional, those four results would’ve yielded $930,025 in the aggregate. (FanDuel doesn’t make pre-tournament odds to win for amateurs.)
The junior at Auburn University now will have the option to play the Sanderson Farms Championship (Oct. 2-5) via this top 10.
This, that and the other
- Congrats if you had Lanto Griffin in any market to succeed. The 37-year-old was beaten by only Scheffler and the other unrelated Griffin for solo third, two shots back. Lanto is a one-time winner on the PGA TOUR (2019 Texas Children’s Houston Open) and medaled at PGA TOUR Qualifying School last year, so he knows and has what it takes to get the job done, but with only one top 10 upon arrival at Silverado this season, he was a distant +30000 to win. The coincidence is that he’s now exactly 100th in the FedExCup and the last man inside the new bubble everyone without fully exempt status next season is chasing.
- Two-time Procore champion (2021, 2022) and 2023 Ryder Cupper Max Homa (+5000) finished T19. It’s his third-best finish of 2025. More impressive is that he delivered his best performance of the week in the finale with a 6-under 66. It tied for the second-lowest score of the day and lifted him 27 spots on the leaderboard.
- Of the dozen in the field who advanced to the TOUR Championship three weeks ago, only Akshay Bhatia (+3500) and Maverick McNealy (+2500) are not competing in the Ryder Cup. Their motivations to play Procore are different, but neither can claim to be terribly disappointed after finishing T11 and T13, respectively.
- While all of the qualifiers for the TOUR Championship will be able to set their schedules in 2026, that’s not the case for the majority of the field at Silverado. However, because of the depth of talent, many more Official World Golf Ranking points were up for grabs. The tournament’s field rating of 272.23586 is larger than events such as the BMW Championship, The Sentry and the TOUR Championship this year. (The field rating for the Procore last year was 211.98264. It was just 181.80339 ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup.) In other words, it was a timely benefit for the guys whose goal is to be in the top 50 to qualify for the Masters at the end of December.
- Defending champion Patton Kizzire (+40000) missed the cut by two strokes.
Our touts, your payouts
This section reflects which bets endorsed by the Golfbet team cashed and where you could find them.
Q: Was the winner in my Power Rankings?
A: Yes. “No. 1. Scottie Scheffler. And now for something new! The winner of five of his last 11 starts is making his Silverado debut. He does so atop numerous metrics that define success – that’s not new – and with an active streak of 21 sub-70s since late June.”
- Jackson Koivun – Top 20 (+220)
- Rico Hoey – Top Asian (+280)
Chris Breece
- Cameron Young – Top 10 (+200)
- Mackenzie Hughes – Top 20 (+300)
Rob Bolton
- Emiliano Grillo – Top Rest of World (+700)
- Ben Griffin & J.J. Spaun both to Finish in the Top 10 (+800)
Paul Hodowanic
- Jackson Koivun – Top 10 (+360)
- Matt Kuchar – Top 20 (+260)
Casey Johnston
- Ben Griffin – Top 10 (+230)
Jimmy Reinman
- Jackson Koivun – Top 5 (+1100)
