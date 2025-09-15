Golfbet recap: Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler wins Procore Championship

Congrats if you had Lanto Griffin in any market to succeed. The 37-year-old was beaten by only Scheffler and the other unrelated Griffin for solo third, two shots back. Lanto is a one-time winner on the PGA TOUR (2019 Texas Children’s Houston Open) and medaled at PGA TOUR Qualifying School last year, so he knows and has what it takes to get the job done, but with only one top 10 upon arrival at Silverado this season, he was a distant +30000 to win. The coincidence is that he’s now exactly 100th in the FedExCup and the last man inside the new bubble everyone without fully exempt status next season is chasing.

Two-time Procore champion (2021, 2022) and 2023 Ryder Cupper Max Homa (+5000) finished T19. It’s his third-best finish of 2025. More impressive is that he delivered his best performance of the week in the finale with a 6-under 66. It tied for the second-lowest score of the day and lifted him 27 spots on the leaderboard.

Of the dozen in the field who advanced to the TOUR Championship three weeks ago, only Akshay Bhatia (+3500) and Maverick McNealy (+2500) are not competing in the Ryder Cup. Their motivations to play Procore are different, but neither can claim to be terribly disappointed after finishing T11 and T13, respectively.

While all of the qualifiers for the TOUR Championship will be able to set their schedules in 2026, that’s not the case for the majority of the field at Silverado. However, because of the depth of talent, many more Official World Golf Ranking points were up for grabs. The tournament’s field rating of 272.23586 is larger than events such as the BMW Championship, The Sentry and the TOUR Championship this year. (The field rating for the Procore last year was 211.98264. It was just 181.80339 ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup.) In other words, it was a timely benefit for the guys whose goal is to be in the top 50 to qualify for the Masters at the end of December.