Betting without Scottie Scheffler? A guide to Ryder Cup prop markets, best bets
5 Min Read
Written by Will Gray
Amid another dominant season inside the ropes, bettors have grown accustomed to the addition of “without Scottie Scheffler” markets at regular PGA TOUR events. If you don’t want to bet on the world No. 1 at jarringly short odds, or risk him taking the trophy from one of the other contenders, you can simply take his name out of the mix and bet on which of the other players will have the best week.
Straightforward in stroke play. But match play? That’s a head-turning novelty, and one that signifies the wide array of betting markets available for this year’s Ryder Cup.
Yes, it’s easy to bet on which team will lift the trophy at Bethpage Black – the Americans are -145 favorites to do so at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the visiting European team a +115 underdog. But there are dozens of prop market variants for folks looking to get creative while doling out some bankroll on the biennial matches. Team point leaders, top rookies, individual O/U point totals for each of the 24 players teeing it up on Long Island in a few days.
We’ll dive into a few options below, but let’s start with the Scheffler angle. What happens if you take Scheffler’s matches off the board – and don’t count any of the points won (or lost) in matches, including the four-time major winner?
Scheffler seems likely to play four, if not all five, matches across the three days of competition. On paper, these should lean heavily toward the Americans, given his talent – but Scheffler has only won 50 percent of his points all-time across two Ryder Cup appearances (2-2-3 record).
DraftKings oddsmakers (understandably) believe Scheffler’s matches will skew in the Americans’ favor, with the U.S. odds in all matches that don’t include Scheffler trimmed from -145 to -105. The Europeans are listed at +110 in a three-way market, with the tie option at +1100.
Scheffler is a great weapon for Keegan Bradley’s side, but the fate of the competition likely won’t fall on his shoulders alone. Given that a road team hasn’t come within five points of victory since Medinah 2012, I’ll take U.S. -105 in the three-way market and bank that Scheffler’s impact in team format may be overstated – and that the other 11 Americans will likely help carry much of the load.
But that’s just a sample of the fun prop markets available to bettors for the match-play format that is rarely seen in week-to-week competition. Here are some other DraftKings offerings that could be worth consideration as you map out an early card, with the first matchups not announced until Thursday’s opening ceremonies:
Biggest winning margin: Two years ago, Scheffler left Marco Simone in tears after a 9-and-7 Foursomes drubbing at the hands of Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg that broke the Ryder Cup record for biggest margin of victory. Will we see a similar performance at Bethpage? It’s unlikely, but listed at +3000 as an option for the most holes left when a match is closed out. Four holes (+155) and five holes (+170) are the clear betting favorites, while you can get a whopping +500000 return on your money if every match reaches at least the 17th hole.
O/U matches to reach No. 18: The grandstands at Bethpage that surround the first tee will also be in prime position to watch any matches that reach the home hole. With 28 matches contested in total, the Over/Under figure for matches to go the distance is 10.5 (Over -115, Under -110). In 2023, a total of eight matches reached No. 18, while that number was nine in 2021 at Whistling Straits. I’d lean Under 10.5 (-110) in this one. Similarly, the line for total matches to reach No. 17 is Over/Under 16.5, a figure where the Over would have hit in each of the last two Ryder Cups (17 each).
Longest putt holed: Are you expecting a highlight-reel bomb from across the green to either rev the crowd’s engine or quiet it down? The line here for the week is O/U 53.5 feet. It’s similar to a “longest touchdown” prop in an NFL game, where the line would probably be around that number, but in yards instead of feet. Smart money is probably on the under here – with limited matches, it’s hard to anticipate how many 55+ foot options players will have on the greens, let alone how many will go in. But it’s awfully tempting to take a flier on the over, knowing that a single putt from across the green would be enough to cash a ticket.
Correct winning score: It’s one thing to know which team will win, but it’s another to predict the exact winning margin before a shot is struck. While the road team has struggled to keep pace over the last decade, the top two choices in this market are both narrow American victories: U.S. 15-13 (+1000) and U.S. 14.5-13.5 (+1000). A one-point European win (14.5-13.5) pays +1100, while you can get +1200 on an American rout of 19-9 (the record score they compiled four years ago at Whistling Straits) or bigger.
Who will score the winning point?: This is the ultimate “bring your own crystal ball” market on the board. Forget figuring out which team will win, or what the score will be; let’s try and discern who will notch the decisive point that will tip the scales definitively toward one team. This requires some correlated market theory: Start with the team you think will win, then zero in on an approximate margin of victory. From there, you’ve got to prognosticate on the winning captain’s strategy when setting his Singles lineup on Sunday – lead with strength, balance it out, or backload his stars? The top choice in this market is, ironically, that a winning point won’t exist: A 14-14 tie, which would result in Europe retaining the trophy, is priced at +1100 both here and in the three-way outright market. Each of the 12 Americans is priced between +1500 and +2000, while the lowest-priced European isn’t Rory McIlroy – instead, it’s Ludvig Åberg at +2200, likely influenced by McIlroy’s penchant for going out early in Sunday Singles.
