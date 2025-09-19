Betting without Scottie Scheffler? A guide to Ryder Cup prop markets, best bets

Who will score the winning point?: This is the ultimate “bring your own crystal ball” market on the board. Forget figuring out which team will win, or what the score will be; let’s try and discern who will notch the decisive point that will tip the scales definitively toward one team. This requires some correlated market theory: Start with the team you think will win, then zero in on an approximate margin of victory. From there, you’ve got to prognosticate on the winning captain’s strategy when setting his Singles lineup on Sunday – lead with strength, balance it out, or backload his stars? The top choice in this market is, ironically, that a winning point won’t exist: A 14-14 tie, which would result in Europe retaining the trophy, is priced at +1100 both here and in the three-way outright market. Each of the 12 Americans is priced between +1500 and +2000, while the lowest-priced European isn’t Rory McIlroy – instead, it’s Ludvig Åberg at +2200, likely influenced by McIlroy’s penchant for going out early in Sunday Singles.