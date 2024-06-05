10 tips for Responsible Gaming that all bettors should know

Before placing your first bets, it is important to determine how much you are able to budget toward sports betting or online gambling overall. This betting budget is known as a “bankroll” and needs to be an amount that you can afford to lose completely without any impact on your finances. Sports betting should be seen as a form of paid entertainment, as you are statistically likely to lose money in the long term. Therefore, the timeframe for your betting budget should be long, as in multiple months or a year, not just one day or a single weekend of gambling.