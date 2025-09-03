PGA TOUR celebrates start of Responsible Gaming Education Month

is the at-risk behavior that they have seen most frequently in individuals in recovery for problem gambling. This generally involves betting more – additional bets and/or larger amounts – in an attempt to win back what had been lost.

Your “bankroll” can be thought of as a betting budget and needs to be an amount that you can lose entirely without it impacting your financial well-being.

. Therefore, it’s wise to approach it as an entertainment expense, similar to going to the movies or attending a sporting event. If you end up winning, it can be a pleasant surprise, but winning wagers should never be something you are dependent on financially.

Set limits in your betting apps and sites

: Most

will then enforce if you try to go past them. The main limits that you can set are deposit amounts, individual wager amounts and time spent per day on the platform. Limiting features should be utilized by

all

players, as they can either block or at minimum force you to think twice about taking those actions, acting as an additional set of guardrails to help you keep your play in check.