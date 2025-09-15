Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Procore Championship
2 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler’s interview after winning the Procore
Scottie Scheffler earns $1.08 million with Procore victory
Scottie Scheffler claimed victory at the Procore Championship, finishing with a tournament score of 19-under. His win earned him $1.08 million in prize money. This marks Scheffler's 19th TOUR victory and his sixth victory of the 2025 season.
The final round at Silverado Resort (North Course) saw Scheffler secure his victory with a 5-under performance, moving up from third place to claim the top spot. Ben Griffin, who held the lead going into the final round, finished in second place at 18-under after shooting 2-under for the day.
Lanto Griffin made a significant move, climbing from T5 to third place with the best score of the round at 7-under, finishing the tournament at 17-under. Akshay Bhatia also had a strong final round, shooting 6-under to jump from T30 to T11 at 11-under for the tournament.
Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.
|Position
|Golfer
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|269 / -19
|0.000
|$1,080,000.00
|2
|Ben Griffin
|270 / -18
|0.000
|$654,000.00
|3
|Lanto Griffin
|271 / -17
|190.000
|$414,000.00
|T4
|Emiliano Grillo
|272 / -16
|122.500
|$294,000.00
|6
|J.J. Spaun
|273 / -15
|0.000
|$246,000.00
|T7
|Mackenzie Hughes
|274 / -14
|87.500
|$210,000.00
|T7
|Garrick Higgo
|274 / -14
|87.500
|$210,000.00
|T9
|Richard Hoey
|276 / -12
|77.500
|$181,500.00
|T9
|Cameron Young
|276 / -12
|0.000
|$181,500.00
|T11
|Austin Eckroat
|277 / -11
|67.500
|$157,500.00
|T11
|Akshay Bhatia
|277 / -11
|0.000
|$157,500.00
|T13
|Isaiah Salinda
|278 / -10
|54.167
|$115,500.00
|T13
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|278 / -10
|54.167
|$115,500.00
|T13
|Sam Burns
|278 / -10
|0.000
|$115,500.00
|T13
|Ryo Hisatsune
|278 / -10
|54.167
|$115,500.00
|T13
|Maverick McNealy
|278 / -10
|0.000
|$115,500.00
|T13
|Matt Kuchar
|278 / -10
|54.167
|$115,500.00
|T19
|Jonathan Byrd
|279 / -9
|41.071
|$74,014.29
|T19
|Brandt Snedeker
|279 / -9
|41.071
|$74,014.29
|T19
|Gary Woodland
|279 / -9
|41.071
|$74,014.29
|T19
|Russell Henley
|279 / -9
|0.000
|$74,014.29
|T19
|Max Homa
|279 / -9
|41.071
|$74,014.29
|T19
|Greyson Sigg
|279 / -9
|41.071
|$74,014.29
|T19
|Davis Thompson
|279 / -9
|41.071
|$74,014.29
|T26
|Justin Hastings
|280 / -8
|0.000
|$48,150.00
|T26
|Doug Ghim
|280 / -8
|31.750
|$48,150.00
|T26
|Ben Kohles
|280 / -8
|31.750
|$48,150.00
|T26
|Joseph Bramlett
|280 / -8
|31.750
|$48,150.00
|T30
|Patrick Cantlay
|281 / -7
|0.000
|$36,825.00
|T30
|Adam Schenk
|281 / -7
|23.125
|$36,825.00
|T30
|Luke List
|281 / -7
|23.125
|$36,825.00
|T30
|Jason Dufner
|281 / -7
|23.125
|$36,825.00
|T30
|Chad Ramey
|281 / -7
|23.125
|$36,825.00
|T30
|Ricky Castillo
|281 / -7
|23.125
|$36,825.00
|T30
|Steven Fisk
|281 / -7
|23.125
|$36,825.00
|T30
|Taylor Montgomery
|281 / -7
|23.125
|$36,825.00
|T38
|Kevin Velo
|282 / -6
|16.000
|$27,300.00
|T38
|Sahith Theegala
|282 / -6
|16.000
|$27,300.00
|T38
|Vince Whaley
|282 / -6
|16.000
|$27,300.00
|T38
|Patrick Fishburn
|282 / -6
|16.000
|$27,300.00
|T38
|Mark Hubbard
|282 / -6
|16.000
|$27,300.00
|T43
|Harris English
|283 / -5
|0.000
|$21,900.00
|T43
|Collin Morikawa
|283 / -5
|0.000
|$21,900.00
|T43
|Eric Cole
|283 / -5
|11.625
|$21,900.00
|T43
|Matt McCarty
|283 / -5
|11.625
|$21,900.00
|T47
|Mac Meissner
|284 / -4
|8.750
|$16,620.00
|T47
|Karl Vilips
|284 / -4
|8.750
|$16,620.00
|T47
|Seamus Power
|284 / -4
|8.750
|$16,620.00
|T47
|Beau Hossler
|284 / -4
|8.750
|$16,620.00
|T47
|Trey Mullinax
|284 / -4
|8.750
|$16,620.00
|T47
|Zac Blair
|284 / -4
|8.750
|$16,620.00
|T53
|Keith Mitchell
|285 / -3
|6.325
|$14,460.00
|T53
|David Skinns
|285 / -3
|6.325
|$14,460.00
|T53
|Troy Merritt
|285 / -3
|6.325
|$14,460.00
|T57
|Braden Thornberry
|286 / -2
|5.000
|$13,740.00
|T57
|Hayden Springer
|286 / -2
|5.000
|$13,740.00
|T57
|Martin Laird
|286 / -2
|5.000
|$13,740.00
|T57
|Byeong Hun An
|286 / -2
|5.000
|$13,740.00
|T57
|Vince Covello
|286 / -2
|5.000
|$13,740.00
|T57
|Kevin Streelman
|286 / -2
|5.000
|$13,740.00
|T57
|Peter Malnati
|286 / -2
|5.000
|$13,740.00
|T64
|John Pak
|287 / -1
|4.000
|$13,140.00
|T64
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|287 / -1
|4.000
|$13,140.00
|T64
|Quade Cummins
|287 / -1
|4.000
|$13,140.00
|T67
|Anders Albertson
|288 / E
|3.500
|$12,840.00
|T67
|Trevor Cone
|288 / E
|3.500
|$12,840.00
|69
|Justin Thomas
|289 / +1
|0.000
|$12,660.00
|T70
|Jim Knous
|290 / +2
|0.000
|$12,480.00
|T70
|Will Chandler
|290 / +2
|2.950
|$12,480.00
|72
|Tom Kim
|293 / +5
|2.800
|$12,300.00
Scheffler's path to victory was marked by steady improvement throughout the tournament. He started with a modest 2-under in the first round, placing him T38. His second-round 4-under moved him up to T14. Scheffler made a significant push in the third round with an 8-under performance, positioning himself in third place. His final round 5-under was enough to secure the win by one stroke over Ben Griffin.
Ben Griffin showed strong play throughout the tournament, starting with an impressive 8-under in the first round to claim T2. He took the lead in the second round with a 6-under performance and maintained his position through the third round with a 2-under score. Despite a solid 2-under in the final round, Griffin was overtaken by Scheffler's stronger finish, ending the tournament in second place. Ben Griffin earned $654,000 for his runner-up finish.
Akshay Bhatia had an up-and-down tournament, starting strong with a 4-under in the first round for a T10 position. However, he struggled in the second round with a 1-over performance, dropping to T37. Bhatia rebounded in the final two rounds, shooting 2-under and 6-under, respectively, to finish T11 and earn $157,500. Lanto Griffin's final round surge earned him solo third place and 190 FedExCup points, along with $414,000 in prize money.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.