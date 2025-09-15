PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Procore Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Scottie Scheffler’s interview after winning the Procore

Scottie Scheffler’s interview after winning the Procore

Scottie Scheffler earns $1.08 million with Procore victory

    Scottie Scheffler claimed victory at the Procore Championship, finishing with a tournament score of 19-under. His win earned him $1.08 million in prize money. This marks Scheffler's 19th TOUR victory and his sixth victory of the 2025 season.

    The final round at Silverado Resort (North Course) saw Scheffler secure his victory with a 5-under performance, moving up from third place to claim the top spot. Ben Griffin, who held the lead going into the final round, finished in second place at 18-under after shooting 2-under for the day.

    Lanto Griffin made a significant move, climbing from T5 to third place with the best score of the round at 7-under, finishing the tournament at 17-under. Akshay Bhatia also had a strong final round, shooting 6-under to jump from T30 to T11 at 11-under for the tournament.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.

    PositionGolferScoreFedExCup pointsEarnings
    1Scottie Scheffler269 / -190.000$1,080,000.00
    2Ben Griffin270 / -180.000$654,000.00
    3Lanto Griffin271 / -17190.000$414,000.00
    T4Emiliano Grillo272 / -16122.500$294,000.00
    6J.J. Spaun273 / -150.000$246,000.00
    T7Mackenzie Hughes274 / -1487.500$210,000.00
    T7Garrick Higgo274 / -1487.500$210,000.00
    T9Richard Hoey276 / -1277.500$181,500.00
    T9Cameron Young276 / -120.000$181,500.00
    T11Austin Eckroat277 / -1167.500$157,500.00
    T11Akshay Bhatia277 / -110.000$157,500.00
    T13Isaiah Salinda278 / -1054.167$115,500.00
    T13Michael Thorbjornsen278 / -1054.167$115,500.00
    T13Sam Burns278 / -100.000$115,500.00
    T13Ryo Hisatsune278 / -1054.167$115,500.00
    T13Maverick McNealy278 / -100.000$115,500.00
    T13Matt Kuchar278 / -1054.167$115,500.00
    T19Jonathan Byrd279 / -941.071$74,014.29
    T19Brandt Snedeker279 / -941.071$74,014.29
    T19Gary Woodland279 / -941.071$74,014.29
    T19Russell Henley279 / -90.000$74,014.29
    T19Max Homa279 / -941.071$74,014.29
    T19Greyson Sigg279 / -941.071$74,014.29
    T19Davis Thompson279 / -941.071$74,014.29
    T26Justin Hastings280 / -80.000$48,150.00
    T26Doug Ghim280 / -831.750$48,150.00
    T26Ben Kohles280 / -831.750$48,150.00
    T26Joseph Bramlett280 / -831.750$48,150.00
    T30Patrick Cantlay281 / -70.000$36,825.00
    T30Adam Schenk281 / -723.125$36,825.00
    T30Luke List281 / -723.125$36,825.00
    T30Jason Dufner281 / -723.125$36,825.00
    T30Chad Ramey281 / -723.125$36,825.00
    T30Ricky Castillo281 / -723.125$36,825.00
    T30Steven Fisk281 / -723.125$36,825.00
    T30Taylor Montgomery281 / -723.125$36,825.00
    T38Kevin Velo282 / -616.000$27,300.00
    T38Sahith Theegala282 / -616.000$27,300.00
    T38Vince Whaley282 / -616.000$27,300.00
    T38Patrick Fishburn282 / -616.000$27,300.00
    T38Mark Hubbard282 / -616.000$27,300.00
    T43Harris English283 / -50.000$21,900.00
    T43Collin Morikawa283 / -50.000$21,900.00
    T43Eric Cole283 / -511.625$21,900.00
    T43Matt McCarty283 / -511.625$21,900.00
    T47Mac Meissner284 / -48.750$16,620.00
    T47Karl Vilips284 / -48.750$16,620.00
    T47Seamus Power284 / -48.750$16,620.00
    T47Beau Hossler284 / -48.750$16,620.00
    T47Trey Mullinax284 / -48.750$16,620.00
    T47Zac Blair284 / -48.750$16,620.00
    T53Keith Mitchell285 / -36.325$14,460.00
    T53David Skinns285 / -36.325$14,460.00
    T53Troy Merritt285 / -36.325$14,460.00
    T57Braden Thornberry286 / -25.000$13,740.00
    T57Hayden Springer286 / -25.000$13,740.00
    T57Martin Laird286 / -25.000$13,740.00
    T57Byeong Hun An286 / -25.000$13,740.00
    T57Vince Covello286 / -25.000$13,740.00
    T57Kevin Streelman286 / -25.000$13,740.00
    T57Peter Malnati286 / -25.000$13,740.00
    T64John Pak287 / -14.000$13,140.00
    T64Thomas Rosenmueller287 / -14.000$13,140.00
    T64Quade Cummins287 / -14.000$13,140.00
    T67Anders Albertson288 / E3.500$12,840.00
    T67Trevor Cone288 / E3.500$12,840.00
    69Justin Thomas289 / +10.000$12,660.00
    T70Jim Knous290 / +20.000$12,480.00
    T70Will Chandler290 / +22.950$12,480.00
    72Tom Kim293 / +52.800$12,300.00

    Scheffler's path to victory was marked by steady improvement throughout the tournament. He started with a modest 2-under in the first round, placing him T38. His second-round 4-under moved him up to T14. Scheffler made a significant push in the third round with an 8-under performance, positioning himself in third place. His final round 5-under was enough to secure the win by one stroke over Ben Griffin.

    Ben Griffin showed strong play throughout the tournament, starting with an impressive 8-under in the first round to claim T2. He took the lead in the second round with a 6-under performance and maintained his position through the third round with a 2-under score. Despite a solid 2-under in the final round, Griffin was overtaken by Scheffler's stronger finish, ending the tournament in second place. Ben Griffin earned $654,000 for his runner-up finish.

    Akshay Bhatia had an up-and-down tournament, starting strong with a 4-under in the first round for a T10 position. However, he struggled in the second round with a 1-over performance, dropping to T37. Bhatia rebounded in the final two rounds, shooting 2-under and 6-under, respectively, to finish T11 and earn $157,500. Lanto Griffin's final round surge earned him solo third place and 190 FedExCup points, along with $414,000 in prize money.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 10, 2025

    How to bet U.S. Ryder Cup Team members teeing up at Procore

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Sep 15, 2025

    Golfbet recap: Procore tournament favorite Scheffler earns sixth win of 2025

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Sep 13, 2025

    Procore Championship: How to watch Moving Day from Napa

    Latest
    Official

    Procore Championship

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    2

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    3

    Lanto Griffin
    USA
    L. Griffin
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    3

    USA
    L. Griffin
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Emiliano Grillo
    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    T4

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -1

    -16

    T4

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -1

    6

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW