How sportsbook apps can help you bet responsibly

For example, if you determine that you can afford to potentially lose $100 per month betting on sports, you can go into your sportsbook app and set a monthly deposit limit of $100. If you attempt to deposit more than that within a one-month period, the app will block you from doing so unless you actively change the limit. Some apps can also make you wait multiple days for the change to take effect, helping ensure that you aren’t making any rash decisions – potentially while in an emotional state – that go against what you’d previously decided.