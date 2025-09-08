Procore Championship prop bets: Justin Thomas in search of more Silverado success

Collin Morikawa (+3500): Now that the dust has settled from the regular season, Morikawa, one of the 10 from the Ryder Cup squad in the field this week, can refocus and return to his winning ways. His four top-10 results in 2025 matched the number of caddies he employed. Returning to Silverado for the first time since he cashed a check for T11 in 2019, the former Cal Berkeley star can use his laser-focused driver and irons to create momentum for the rest of 2025. An opening round of 64 at East Lake suggests there is more in the tank. A trip to the Bay Area might be the tonic to free up the two-time major champion.