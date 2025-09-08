Procore Championship prop bets: Justin Thomas in search of more Silverado success
Written by Mike Glasscott
The FedExCup Fall has arrived at the Procore Championship at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California. The first of seven events to determine playing privileges for 2026, with the field of 144 players, is highlighted by 10 Ryder Cup participants, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+210).
Here’s a look at some of the DraftKings prop markets and plays to consider in wine country as some of the biggest names return to action in California.
Winner without Scottie Scheffler
Justin Thomas (+1200): A proven winner on TOUR with 16 career victories, including the RBC Heritage in April, he enjoys golf in Napa Valley. Over his last four finishes, he earned T8 or better, including solo fifth-place in 2023. Opening with 64 and closing with 65 at East Lake for T7 suggests his usual late-summer vibe is happening.
Emiliano Grillo (+6500): The Argentine won here on debut in 2015 in his first event with a PGA TOUR card. Qualifying for the weekend six times in eight starts, five results resulted in paydays of T29 or better. Grillo ranks 15th in fairways hit and, like Thomas, is dialed in with his wedge game. He also has stuck around for the weekend in 10 of his last 11 on TOUR.
William Mouw (+7500): The former Pepperdine player from Upland, California, will try to emulate four other natives who have won this event. After an uneven, rocky start to his first campaign on TOUR, he turned the corner with a victory at the ISCO Championship in July, which included a final-round 61 for his first win as a professional. Excellent off the tee and with the putter, he followed up his victory with a T7 at the 3M Open and a T38 at the Wyndham Championship.
First Round Leader
Collin Morikawa (+3500): Now that the dust has settled from the regular season, Morikawa, one of the 10 from the Ryder Cup squad in the field this week, can refocus and return to his winning ways. His four top-10 results in 2025 matched the number of caddies he employed. Returning to Silverado for the first time since he cashed a check for T11 in 2019, the former Cal Berkeley star can use his laser-focused driver and irons to create momentum for the rest of 2025. An opening round of 64 at East Lake suggests there is more in the tank. A trip to the Bay Area might be the tonic to free up the two-time major champion.
Top 10 finish
Maverick McNealy (+260): Making the cut in 20 of 24 events, racking up seven top-10 paydays, and finishing in the top five in five events, the Stanford native and alum is searching for his second victory on TOUR. A win this week would be his second in the FedExCup Fall in as many years (The RSM Classic in 2024). The runner-up here in 2021 is making his eighth start and should be familiar with what it takes to contend on the weekend.
Akshay Bhatia (+330): His best finish of the 2025 season was T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship in March before turning it on for the FedExCup Playoffs. Entering the week on a streak of T30 or better from six of his last seven starts, he opened with 62 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship before cashing T6. Cashing T26 at the BMW Championship made him the 30th and last player eligible for The TOUR Championship at East Lake. The left-hander, who won the Barracuda Championship in August of 2023, also has a top-10 payday, T9, at Silverado in 2023.
Beau Hossler (+600): Since the calendar turned to July, he closed with 63 at the John Deere Classic for T11, added T14 at the ISCO Championship, and cranked up his first top 10 with T4 at the Barracuda. He ran out of gas at the 3M Open but rallied for T15 at the Wyndham Championship. The Newport Beach native had a streak of four consecutive T30 or better finishes at Silverado broken in 2024. Let’s gamble.
Top 20
Jackson Koivun (a) (+220): A recent Walker Cup winner down the coast at Cypress Point, the amateur finished T5, T6, and T11 in his last three starts on the PGA TOUR. Maybe I’m being too conservative. He is +500 for a top 10 if you believe that is the case!
Tom Hoge (+500): The break will give him time to reset after a disappointing end to 2025. In 2024, he was fourth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach and 54th SG: Tee to Green. This year, he plummeted to 41st SG: Approach and 135th SG: Tee to Green. He played Silverado eight of the last nine years, missing only the 2017 edition, and will return for the 10th time. His last two visits, T7 and T12, produced his best two results.
Top Asian Market
Byeong Hun An (+280) and Rico Hoey (+280) are the top two horses in the six-man market. An, the veteran, shared fourth here in 2022 in his second visit. His recent play, three consecutive missed cuts to end 2025, pushes me, unsurprisingly, to the player with California ties. Hoey, who played his college golf at USC, cashed T8 at the Barracuda Championship in August, his second-best result of 2025. Hoey is making his second visit after signing for T37 in 2024.
