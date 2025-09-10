How to bet U.S. Ryder Cup Team members teeing up at Procore Championship

As for the rest of the team, you might have some fun parlaying them in a make the cut bet. While there is a history of players ahead of Presidents Cups and Ryder Cups missing the cut here, as they may have indulged in some wine and cheese in town, this time should be different in that regard, with them all playing together. You can get +500 if you think all 10 make the cut, but that’s a big ask. Play around with combinations and find a number you like. It’s +100 for Cantlay, English, Henley and Young to all make it.