How to bet U.S. Ryder Cup Team members teeing up at Procore Championship
DraftKings Odds: U.S. Ryder Cup players at the Procore Championship
Written by Ben Everill
You can’t miss them. The 10 U.S. Ryder Cup Team members getting ready to tee it up at the Procore Championship in Napa, California, are right up top of the odds board, and rightfully so. But the question remains… should we be looking to bet on Keegan Bradley’s men at Silverado Resort when it’s quite possible their upcoming date with Europe in New York is where their true focus lies?
Led by Scottie Scheffler, an incredible +200 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, the likes of Russell Henley (+1600), Justin Thomas (+1600), Patrick Cantlay (+1800), Cameron Young (+2000), Sam Burns (+2000), Collin Morikawa (+2200), J.J. Spaun (+2200), Ben Griffin (+2500) and Harris English (+2500) are all looking to find (or maintain) some good form ahead of Bethpage Black.
At the insistence of Bradley, the terrific 10 will spend time bonding together all week, both on and off the course, motivating each other competitively and finding who may gel with whom for the Ryder Cup.
That’s great for the U.S. Team’s chances later this month – but should it scare you off putting your bankroll toward any of them securing a victory in Napa this week? While I can see some merit in this thinking, I view these somewhat intangible scenarios as something to take on a case-by-case basis. You can get +195 from DraftKings on “the field” against the Ryder Cup 10, or -280 if you think one of the headliners will win.
The last U.S. Team members who won a PGA TOUR event in the same month leading into a Ryder Cup were Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau ahead of the 2018 contest in Paris.
Woods won an emotional TOUR Championship the week prior, while DeChambeau had picked up a FedExCup Playoffs win at the start of the month. Ominously, they combined for exactly zero points in that Ryder Cup in France.
But with the buffer of an extra week between this event and the Ryder Cup, coupled with the fact it’s a home game, I’m not ruling out one of these players lifting the trophy in Napa AND being a force in New York. I’d probably consider the field as the underdog betting option and look to the prop markets for where to make a move on the Ryder Cup stars.
Quick note – all 10 players are slated to play late Thursday, early Friday on the tee sheet, so I’d be taking the risk their outright odds could get a little higher before they begin if someone from the morning wave sets a fast pace. Don’t be afraid to wait and jump in live!
Scheffler has not played this event before, but if anyone can conquer the course without a history, it would be him. He hasn’t finished outside the top 10 on TOUR since THE PLAYERS Championship in March but you’ll only get -400 odds on him doing that again here.
For the world No. 1, outright betting always becomes a wait-and-see approach. Pick a number live that you like if he slides behind by a margin and pounce at that time, or instead look to other markets. Think he can shoot under 67.5 in the opening round? He did so five of 19 times last season, including his last two starts, and that pays -110.
Golfbet Roundtable: Picks, predictions for Procore Championship
In 2023, Thomas finished T5 and Max Homa T7 at Silverado ahead of a trip to Italy to play Europe, and I’m expecting a similar scenario with perhaps two, or maybe three, of these players in the top 10.
If we assume Scheffler is one of them, but realize -400 odds are tough to back, who else should we target?
I’d be spying Spaun at +225 here as some value amongst this group. The U.S. Open champion has long made a trip to Silverado part of his season, and while a T25 at the TOUR Championship wasn’t exciting, we are not far removed from his playoff loss to Justin Rose in Memphis, Tennessee. With an 11th and ninth place finish in recent times at the venue and a newfound confidence from a breakout season, he’s likely in the mix here.
The other option is Thomas at +170. Two years ago, he almost needed to justify his inclusion in the team for Italy and was able to show out for fifth, and he’s also got a further three top 10s at the venue.
Next up, we can go to the pairings for a place to find some action. With the U.S. team members grouped together or with vice captains, there will be some internal competition playing out. As a result, the matchup and Three-ball markets become something to certainly consider.
The name that jumped for me was Burns at +140 in a Three-ball with Patrick Cantlay (+130) and vice captain Gary Woodland (+285) in the first round. Burns was seventh in his previous trip to Napa and is coming off two top-10s in the FedExCup Playoffs. While Cantlay could be formidable competition coming off his TOUR Championship contention, his record in Napa is average from two starts, with a 68 his best round.
Spaun (+280) and Henley (+240) become options to look at against Scheffler (-125) in the opening round, as Scheffler notoriously builds into his tournaments.
Did Keegan Bradley get it right with his captain's picks for U.S. Ryder Cup Team?
Thursday’s opening round is also a target for me when it comes to Morikawa and Griffin, who are +400 to be inside the top 10 at the end of it. At ninth and 12th in first-round scoring average last season, respectively, it is something to consider. Scheffler led the TOUR in the same metric and is +130 to be inside the top 10 after Round 1.
As for the rest of the team, you might have some fun parlaying them in a make the cut bet. While there is a history of players ahead of Presidents Cups and Ryder Cups missing the cut here, as they may have indulged in some wine and cheese in town, this time should be different in that regard, with them all playing together. You can get +500 if you think all 10 make the cut, but that’s a big ask. Play around with combinations and find a number you like. It’s +100 for Cantlay, English, Henley and Young to all make it.
The craziest bet I saw for the week, though, would be the +25000 odds on all 10 finishing in the top 20. I’d have needed closer to the odds on the recent 1.7 billion Powerball draw to jump on this. But it sure will be fun seeing which of the U.S. members heads to New York on the back of some extra confidence from Napa.
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.